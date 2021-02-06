35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cancer care services to be covered by NHIS…

Beijing makes efforts to ensure people who choose…

Dr. Okwenna in Ekwusigo calls for end to…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala becomes sole candidate as South Korean…

CBN orders closure of Crypto Currency accounts

After eliminating 52 B’Haram fighters, Theatre Commander urges…

China’s 823 poor counties achieve total online retail…

China sees notable achievements in protection and utilization…

China to regulate algorithm application for better protection…

Xinjiang officials and residents use personal experience to…

Business Cover

CBN orders closure of Crypto Currency accounts

 

By Ralph Christopher

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFls), to close the accounts used for crypto currency operations.

CBN in a circular with reference number: BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/14/001, issued on Friday, ordered all financial institutions “to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating crypto currency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately”.

Any financial institution that breaches this directive the CBN warned, “will attract severe regulatory sanctions”.

According to the apex bank, “dealing in crypto currencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited”.

The circular signed by Bello Hassan, Director of Banking Supervision, and Musa I Jimoh Director, Payments System Management Department, stated that the order took immediate effect.

They also said the apex bank had in the past “cautioned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs), Other Financial Institutions (OFls) and members of the pubic on the risk associated with transactions in crypto currency refers”.

*Reactions

Consequently, reactions have trailed the apex bank’s decision,  with social media influencers like Japheth Omojuwa, stating that “this letter, if it stands, will literally kill Nigerian companies and also harm foreign investment”.

Omojuwa argued that “investors from mostly the United States have, in spite of the risks involved in investing in our country, invested in Nigerian fintech companies that this letter clearly targets.

“This is not going to be a case of losing some money, this is a case of companies closing shop. Companies operating on investment from abroad. 

“That’s before you address the effect on everyday Nigerians trading legitimately and looking to make ends meet in the midst of an excruciating environment and economy”.

With this decision by the CBN, Omojuwa lamented that “the CBN wants to kill businesses”.

Also reacting, Prof. Uche Uwaleke of the Nasarawa state University, said the decision may not be unconnected with the fact that “the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are not yet ready with regulations guiding crypto asset trading platforms operations in Nigeria.”

He urged the public to see this directive by the CBN to banks “in the light of the risks that unregulated crypto currency trading could pose to the financial system.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ado Bayero’s Son, Aminu, Emerges New Emir Of Kano

Editor

Killer floods claim 51 lives, drive thousands from their homes

Editor

Product Authentication Mark not yet ready – SON

Editor

Nigeria lost 415 lives to violent killings in Jan – Group

Editor

DPR threatens clamp down on illegal gas seller in Anambra

Editor

FG seeks support of South-East leaders on social media regulation

Editor

LG’s Dualcool premium AC excites customers

Editor

Ubah lauds Anambra community as Alaigboefuna Idemili celebrates New Yam festival

Editor

Aso Rock Clinic to get Covid-19 testing lab

Editor

MBF advocates partnership between FG and states to eradicate bandits in forests

Editor

SEC to introduce capital market studies in schools

Editor

Mambilla host communities pledge support for $6bn project

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More