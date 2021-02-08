Kashmir Solidarity Day 2021 : Pakistan High Commission in Abuja pledges support for Kashmiris people

By John Okeke

The Charge d’ Affaires Mr. Aamir Habib Abbasi in his address expressed Pakistan’s resolute support for Kashmiris, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since 5 August 2019.

“The tragedy of the Kashmiris, however, goes back more than 7 decades as they have faced unabated repression and consistent denial of their fundamental rights by India,” he said.

He further stated that the Pakistanis and all freedom loving people salute the unflinching resolve of Kashmiris in their valiant struggle for the right to self-determination, which was pledged to them by India, Pakistan, and the internationalcommunity.

He said ,”ever since India reneged on this commitment, it has sought to brutallysuppress the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom.)It was underscored that the latest Indian attempts to further colonize IIOJK by alteringits demography and obliterating the distinct Kashmiri identity are reflective of asinister design to convert the Muslim majority into a minority. These changes arebeing carried out through promulgation of illegal domicile rules, changes in propertylaws, and downgrading the status of Urdu language. Incentives are being offered tooutsiders to settle on the occupied land of the Kashmiris in violation of internationallaw, particularly the 4th Geneva Convention.”

He highlighted that over 8 million Kashmiris had been turned into prisoners in theirown homes, with more than 900,000 occupation troops holding them hostage.

” History has few examples of such violation of fundamental rights. Thousands of Kashmirishave been arbitrarily detained.

The Kashmiri youth is being particularly targetedthrough abductions, incarceration at undisclosed locations, indiscriminate use of pelletguns, and extra-judicial killings in fake ‘encounters.’ This is a manifestation of Indianstate-terrorism against innocent Kashmiris.”

The Charge d’ Affaires called for the immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blockade as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions

in IIOJK.

“All those arbitrarily arrested and illegally incarcerated should be released and draconian laws providing impunity to Indian occupation forces immediatelyrepealed. The international human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well asthe international media, should be allowed access to investigate the grave humanrights situation in the occupied territory.”

“The community was called on to hold India accountable for its crimes againsthumanity in IIOJK. India must stop its brutal suppression of Kashmiris, adhere to itsinternational human rights obligations, and honour the commitment to grant toKashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartialplebiscite under the UN auspices,” he said.

Concluding his address, Mr. Abbasi resolved that Pakistan will remain unshakable inits solidarity with the Kashmiri people until they realize their legitimate andinalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Charterand relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

“This is indispensible for durable peace and security in South Asia,” he added.