Over N3bn illicit drugs confiscates on Kogi ― NDLEA

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Kogi State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Alfred Adewumi, on Monday, disclosed that the command confiscated illicit drugs worth over N3 billion naira in the state.

Addressing newsmen at the command headquarter in Lokoja, Adewumi stated that the total weight of the illicit drug exhibit recovered within the period of January to December 2020 stands at 313,368.759 kg and worth over N3 billion.

According to him NDLEA operatives equally arrested 174 suspects, comprising of 162 males and 12 females during the period.

He also added that the command was able to secure 15 convictions while 17 other cases are still pending in court, stressing that where it was possible to trace and connect any of their assets to drugs, these have been seized and some vehicles have actually being forfeited to the federal government.

Mr Adewumi noted that the command carried out short intervention counselling for 126 persons and successfully rehabilitated three others within the year.

“Supportive parenting and monitoring of children’s behaviour can be a strong factor in lowering the rates of drug dealing and abue, especially among youths,” he said.

He stressed that the command has effectively manned the gateway between the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria and foiled many attempts by unscrupulous drug dealers to flood the streets of the nation with drugs and turn her citizens into addict and junkies.

“The appointment of Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa rtd, as Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, has engendered hope, provoked new altitude of impetus and driven the adrenaline level for the performance of officers and men of the agency to a new heights.” he added.