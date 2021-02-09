23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2021’s Spring Festival Gala to feature 5G, 3D…

Trade volume between China and 17 CEECs exceeds…

China builds, upgrades 59,000 km of roads in…

Over 98 percent of once-impoverished villages in China…

China firmly opposes Britain’s arbitrary political oppression against…

Insecurity:Senate to Debate Farmers / Herders Clash –…

Late Ekweremadu for burial March 5

Over N3bn illicit drugs confiscates on Kogi ―…

Why We Are Introducing Web Designing, Marketing Services…

Plateau Crisis: Gov. Lalong inaugurates inter-religious council

Cover

Over N3bn illicit drugs confiscates on Kogi ― NDLEA

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Kogi State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Alfred Adewumi, on Monday, disclosed that the command confiscated illicit drugs worth over N3 billion naira in the state.

Addressing newsmen at the command headquarter in Lokoja, Adewumi stated that the total weight of the illicit drug exhibit recovered within the period of January to December 2020 stands at 313,368.759 kg and worth over N3 billion.

According to him NDLEA operatives equally arrested 174 suspects, comprising of 162 males and 12 females during the period.

He also added that the command was able to secure 15 convictions while 17 other cases are still pending in court, stressing that where it was possible to trace and connect any of their assets to drugs, these have been seized and some vehicles have actually being forfeited to the federal government.

Mr Adewumi noted that the command carried out short intervention counselling for 126 persons and successfully rehabilitated three others within the year.

“Supportive parenting and monitoring of children’s behaviour can be a strong factor in lowering the rates of drug dealing and abue, especially among youths,” he said.

He stressed that the command has effectively manned the gateway between the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria and foiled many attempts by unscrupulous drug dealers to flood the streets of the nation with drugs and turn her citizens into addict and junkies.

“The appointment of Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa rtd, as Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, has engendered hope, provoked new altitude of impetus and driven the adrenaline level for the performance of officers and men of the agency to a new heights.” he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 Update: Nigeria’s records 38 new cases total now 665

Editor

Leta��s use witchcraft to fly a�� Senator Anyanwu

Editor

APC governors plegde to fight insecurity withjob creation, good governance in 2021

Editor

BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses APC application for review of Bayelsa Guber, orders APC,Lyon to pay N60m

Editor

Essential items : Perm Sec raises alarm over Police extortion

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

NHRC seeks AGF’s prosecution of 35 indicted SARS operatives

Editor

#ENDSARS: Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates judicial panel on police brutality

Editor

ALMAJIRI: Human Rights Commission calls for a program of action (PRESS RELEASE)

Editor

DSS warns on plot to undermine national security

Editor

Obiozor talks tough, says insecurity is greateast challenge of Ndigbo

Editor

Ex-President Jonathan disowns purported speech on Niger Delta, Biafra agitation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More