22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

LG champions innovation for better planet

NAF lose personnel in failed ambush Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Army troops kill 2 Shekau commanders

Frank Ibezim, Imo North and the travesty of…

Prof. Peters assumes office as NOUN’s VC

Lekki Tollgate: We Will Not Allow Unpatriotic Elements…

Speedy confirmation: Buratai, ex- service chiefs, ‘TAKE A…

Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates 272 Special Constables for Community…

NAF, Army foil attack on Askira Uba, kill…

We are determine to eradicate Malaria – says…

News

MINING: MMSD ensuring compliance with its mandate of diversifying the economy

By John Okeke


In keeping with its mandate of ensuring the  speedy diversification of the economy through mining, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is embarking on facility tour of some licenced operators to ensure they meet the target of completing the project and commencing full operations.


This was contained in a statement signed by Tine-Iulun M.A on behalf of Head, Press & Public Relations Dept of the ministry.


Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Akinlade disclosed this during their tour of Segilola Gold Project, Iperindo Osun State on Thursday 11th February, 2021.

The Hon Minister stated that the visit was to confirm the Company’s Report on the level of work they have carried out at the site and ascertain it was true. He thereafter, expressed delight at the progress of work done saying, “we are passionate for you to succeed’. 


In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Akinlade disclosed that the Ministry is excited about the project as its completion and commencement of full operations would help drive the economic diversification agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.


She assured of the Ministry’s continued and unwavering support, saying “our doors are always open to give the maximum support for speedy completion of the Project.”


Earlier, the MD/CEO of Segilola Gold Project, Segun Lawson started that even though they have been constructing in challenging conditions since the foundation of the facility was laid March of 2020, just before the pandemic, they have ensured they keep to world class standards. 


He revealed that the Company has awarded scholarship to six locals, ranging from Junoir Secondary School to Senior Secondary School and Tertiary Institution under its Scholarship Selection Scheme. Adding that “we are very happy with the personnel and community where we operate.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COREN registers 506 engineers, 622 others in 2020

Editor

Kano Mysterious Deaths: Ganduje Drafts Experts To Conduct Verbal Autopsy

Editor

Ganduje, others to lay foundation for Kano Court of Appeal

Editor

Professional police don’t complain about manpower

Editor

Keep up the fight against rape, Ihedioha tells female artists

Editor

UNICEF introduces unique learning method for rural pupils in Niger

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Group commends EFCC plan to investigate, prosecute Rivers Govt officials over financial misconduct

Editor

Chief Njoku goes home Dec 29

Editor

Insecurity: NSA, security chiefs visit Katsina despite protest

Editor

Marginalisation: Agip denies claim by host Communities over lopsided appointment

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More