MINING: MMSD ensuring compliance with its mandate of diversifying the economy

By John Okeke



In keeping with its mandate of ensuring the speedy diversification of the economy through mining, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is embarking on facility tour of some licenced operators to ensure they meet the target of completing the project and commencing full operations.



This was contained in a statement signed by Tine-Iulun M.A on behalf of Head, Press & Public Relations Dept of the ministry.



Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Akinlade disclosed this during their tour of Segilola Gold Project, Iperindo Osun State on Thursday 11th February, 2021.

The Hon Minister stated that the visit was to confirm the Company’s Report on the level of work they have carried out at the site and ascertain it was true. He thereafter, expressed delight at the progress of work done saying, “we are passionate for you to succeed’.



In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Akinlade disclosed that the Ministry is excited about the project as its completion and commencement of full operations would help drive the economic diversification agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.



She assured of the Ministry’s continued and unwavering support, saying “our doors are always open to give the maximum support for speedy completion of the Project.”



Earlier, the MD/CEO of Segilola Gold Project, Segun Lawson started that even though they have been constructing in challenging conditions since the foundation of the facility was laid March of 2020, just before the pandemic, they have ensured they keep to world class standards.



He revealed that the Company has awarded scholarship to six locals, ranging from Junoir Secondary School to Senior Secondary School and Tertiary Institution under its Scholarship Selection Scheme. Adding that “we are very happy with the personnel and community where we operate.”