Crime

NAWOJ condemn kidnap of NTA female reporter in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has  condemned the continue detention of a female journalist, Chidebere Onyia, a reporter with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) by her abductors.

The female journalist who is a nursing mother was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint on her way home on Tuesday night along the railway line at Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. 

In a statement Thursday night, the Deputy National President,  Okonkwo ogabu Lilian, condemned in strong term the abduction of the female journalist. 
According to Okonkwo: “Its indeed heart aching as it is worrisome that journalists have continously become victims of attacks and Kidnap for what ever reason. 

“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that when the press is free and safe, the world  is best for it and when the press is unfree and unsafe, the world is worst for it.

“I therefore call for immediate and unconditional release of chidiebere Onyia, a journalist and nursing mother by her abductors”.
She also prayed the state government and security agencies to ensure quick and safe the victim.

Similarly, the Rivers State chapter of NAWOJ,  has called for her immediate release of the female journalist.

In a statement jointly signed by the Acting Chairperson, Joy Grant-Amadi and secretary, Daba Benebo, NAWOJ condemned the kidnap, saying “it is barbaric and inhuman”.

The leadership of NAWOJ in the state also frowns at recent kidnap of Journalists across the nation and called on security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book, adding that the woman should be safely released to continue her maternal responsibility as a nursing mother.

