APC Revalidation: Ex-Zamfara gov, Yari, registers, vows to recapture state

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

The erstwhile governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has, for the second time, vowed to recapture the state come 2023 general elections, even as he appealed to the followers of his party, APC, to continue to pray for the party.

He also told all the supporters of the party in the state to remain calm and law-abiding in order to avoid all forms of allegations that may be levelled against them since they are from the opposition.

According to the former governor, who spoke to newsmen shortly after he renewed his APC membership card, a programme that is still going on across states under it, they are not sleeping as many people thought but rather, the party and its members are warming up toward 2023 election.

He said as everybody knows, particularly people of Zamfara, that Zamfara was, and still is an APC State, and the fact remains undisputable and will do everything democratically to take back their mandate.

Yari, who expressed happiness over the recent reconciliation between his faction and that of Senator Marafa, which was championed by Governor Buni of Yobe state, also called on all relevant stakeholders in the state to forget what happened in the past and join hands so that they would achieve the desired goals.

The former governor who also addressed hundreds of his supporters in Talata Mafara, his home town, revealed that APC, being the ruling party at the top, will capture not only Zamfara, but even other states that are of other parties across Nigeria.

Speaking further, the governor said on no account should he, or any other member of APC from the State will leave it for another, as according to him, they are not children and they know how to play the game.

Alhaji Yari commented further that they are still hopeful of the victory in the 2023 general elections, and believing that apart from APC, no any other political party in the state is as strong as their party.

He therefore called on all and sundry to continue to rally round the opposition APC, which will at the end of the day come with surprises