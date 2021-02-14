27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SERAP sues Buhari over CAMA Act

FG to convert N10trn CBN loan Into 30-year…

Female genital mutilation: Lady forced into asylum seeks…

Benue student emerges WASU president

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara…

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP…

Insecurity: NSA to lead town hall meeting across…

Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

Buhari condemns ethnic violence across Nigeria

Umenzekwe extols Tinubu, Fashola, Sanwo-Olu on good governance

News

APC Revalidation: Ex-Zamfara gov, Yari, registers, vows to recapture state

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

The erstwhile governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has, for the second time, vowed to recapture the state come 2023 general elections, even as he appealed to the followers of his party, APC, to continue to pray for the party.

He also told all the supporters of the party in the state to remain calm and law-abiding  in order to avoid all forms of allegations that may be levelled against them since they are from the opposition.

According to the former governor, who spoke to newsmen shortly after he renewed his APC membership card, a programme that is still going on across states under it, they are not sleeping as many people thought but rather, the party and its members are warming up toward 2023 election.

He said as everybody knows, particularly people of Zamfara, that Zamfara was, and still is an APC State, and the fact remains undisputable and will do everything democratically to take back their mandate.

Yari, who expressed happiness over the recent reconciliation between his faction and that of Senator Marafa, which was championed by Governor Buni of Yobe state, also called on all relevant stakeholders in the state to forget what happened in the past and join hands so that they would achieve the desired goals.

The former governor who also addressed hundreds of his supporters in Talata Mafara, his home town, revealed that APC, being the ruling party at the top, will capture not only Zamfara, but even other states that are of other parties across Nigeria.

Speaking further, the governor said on no account should he, or any other member of APC from the State will leave it for another, as according to him, they are not children and they know how to play the game.

Alhaji Yari commented further that they are still hopeful of the victory in the 2023 general elections, and believing that apart from APC, no any other political party in the state is as strong as their party.

He therefore called on all and sundry to continue to rally round the opposition APC, which will at the end of the day come with surprises

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ugwuanyi commends Rotary Club on healthcare delivery

Editor

Save our soul, Tivs in Nasarawa cry out

Editor

FCC Lacks Balance, National Outlook – Legislative Expert

Editor

Women lament over underdevelopment of communities

Editor

Zamfara State Govt Secures 130 Hectares Of Land To Boost Cotton Production—Maiturare

Editor

Boko Haram: Group calls for prosecution of terrorists sponsors over incessant attacks on humanitarian workers

Editor

Army/IMN Clash: Civil rights group asks court to stop IMN Spokesman, Musa, KDGH others from publishing book

Editor

Military rescue 15 hostages, intercept oil thieves in Niger-Delta

Editor

Group donates palliatives to indigent members, business community

Editor

Continental trade pact: Nigeria gets commitments in 5 service sectors

Editor

SAN trains NHRC staff, seeks improved funding for commission

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje declares another week of lockdown

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More