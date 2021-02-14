NANTAP commends Runsewe, IGP over public utilities

By our reporter

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has expressed its support and commendation of Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

NANTAP says that both men have worked tirelessly to wrest government owned utilities from the grip of unscrupulous individuals saying they must be appreciated and supported.

NANTAP President, Mr. Israel Eboh corroborated the position of many other associations including the National Assembly, all of whom have come out to hail the efforts of Runsewe and the Nigerian Police for ensuring the safety of public outfits like the NCAC cultural village in Abuja.

Eboh spoke during a courtesy visit to the NCAC in Abuja adding, “We are aware of all the things you have been doing to ensure Nigerians benefit from government assets and for standing firm against all odds in protecting a national monument like the Art and Crafts village owned by the council.”

Speaking further, he noted that “The permanent site has been in the news for sometimes now and was occupied by intruders who have been using the property for nefarious activities but we must thank you for your tireless efforts in resisting them and repositioning the culture industry. Since you came on board, the industry has not remained the same.” He added.

Mr. Eboh charged the Director General not to relent in ensuring the purpose for which the village was created is accomplished.

Narrating his efforts at securing the NCAC Cultural Village, Otunba Runsewe observed that he believed he was divinely called to serve in the culture sector insisting that he would remain resolute in his commitment to ensuring the advancement of the sector.

He pledged his support for NANTAP reminding his guests that he was a board member in the 80s and has maintained close ties since then describing them as partners in progress in the development of culture and performing arts in Nigeria.

Runsewe recalled that the association has been in existence for the past thirty years just as he reassured his visitors that he will continue to involve the body in every national programme organised by NCAC especially NAFEST and INAC, two flagship programs of the Council.