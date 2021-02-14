State of the Nation: PDP is pot calling kettle black – Coalition

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been likened to a pot calling a kettle black following its criticism of the current administration.



The Coalition of Buhari Friends and Supporters (CBFS) described the PDP’s claim of collapse under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the height of insanity and an indication that the opposition and all that they represent wants to take Nigerians for a ride in their typical manner.



The group made these known in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Anthony Agada, on Sunday.



The CBFS said the PDP is attempting to force Nigerians to forget their despicable performance while they held sway.



According to the group, the opposition is economical with the truth over claims that the APC-led government has not done enough to address the security challenges in the country.

The Buhari coalition further hailed the present administration for being outstanding in clearing the mess left behind by the PDP in the past five years, so much so that the country has witnessed tangible gains in critical sectors of the economy.



The group, however, called on the PDP to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians over its puerile attempt at castigating the efforts of the Buhari-led administration in setting Nigeria on the path of greatness.



The CBFS also warned the opposition to desist from this despicable attempt at insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians still healing from the locust years brought upon the country by successive PDP administrations.



Read the full statement below:



The Coalition of Buhari Friends and Supporters is alarmed that the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) is in the news for the wrong reason in a most bizarre attempt to further insult the sensibilities of Nigerians in their latest diatribe against the Muhammadu Buhari led administration in Nigeria.

The suggestion that the country is fast collapsing due to the failure of the APC-led federal government to effectively manage the economy, administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers ravaging our country is the height of insanity and an indication that the PDP and all that they represent wants to take Nigerians for a ride in their typical manner.



The Coalition of Buhari Friends and Supporters is constrained to lend a voice to this postulations because it smacks of derision, mischief, and gross insensitivity to Nigeria and Nigerians given the fact that our memory is still fresh with the 16 years of PDP misrule that indeed set the country back hundreds of years.



It is our considered opinion that the PDP is indeed attempting to force Nigerians to forget in a hurry their despicable performance while they held sway that saw to the destruction of institutions of governance that led to a collapsed economy and the entrenchment of ethnoreligious suspicion amongst the various religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria.



The PDP is indeed economical with the truth in their assertion that the APC led federal government hasn’t done enough to address the security challenges in the country which were largely a result of their rudderless leadership in Nigeria from 1999 to 2015 when the people decided to take their destinies in their hands by voting overwhelmingly for President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue Nigeria from drifting further to the bottomless pit of despair.



Nigerians must be aware that it is indeed a statement of the fact that the PDP had the golden opportunity of fixing the country yet failed in the areas of the economy, security, and infrastructure at a time that the nation witnessed an oil boom.



If this remains the case, then one wonders why the PDP would have the temerity to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians through outright falsehood and insinuations that defeats commonsense. Unless the PDP has forgotten that under watch, the Boko Haram insurgent group began a violent campaign against Nigeria that led to an uncountable loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties in North-East Nigeria, as well as other parts of the country.



We wish to remind the PDP that under watch, large swathes of Nigerian territory were under the control of Boko Haram insurgents (over 16 local government areas). Also, major cities across Nigeria were under constant attack so much so that key government infrastructures were attacked including the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force, as well as the headquarters of the United Nations in Nigeria.



That no local government area in Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram insurgents if not for anything should remind the PDP that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has displayed an unalloyed commitment to addressing the security challenges in the country.



The Coalition of Buhari Friends and Supporters frowns at the intentional forgetfulness of the PDP, and thus failing to realize that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has been outstanding in clearing the mess left behind by the PDP in the past five years, so much so that the country has witnessed tangible gains in critical sectors of the economy, including the volatile security sector.



We must learn to call a spade a spade as the PDP has no moral right to judge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari even as it is evident that it left behind a country on the brink of annihilation in 2015.

We also wish to remind the PDP that under its watch, corruption was entrenched so much so that humongous amount of monies meant for the prosecution of the war against insurgency ended in private pockets as we were regaled with tales of how billions of Naira was siphoned and the nation bleed profusely until the APC government came to the rescue through the various revelations that came to the public space.



The state of the economy under the 16 years of PDP misrule was abysmal so much that it necessitated the international community calling for caution in the management of the economy of Nigeria at the risk of Nigeria deteriorating into a failed state.



The Coalition of Buhari Friends and Supporters consequently views the PDP invective as a case of a pot calling kettle black because the various allusions were the hallmark of the 16 years of acute misrule while they held sway of governance in Nigeria.



We are consequently using this medium