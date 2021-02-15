Theatre arts practitioners commend NCAC DG over development of sector

Theatre arts practitioners under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners(NANTAP) have commended the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture Otunba Segun Runsewe , and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for what they describe the tireless efforts the two leaders are putting in managing government-owned utilities from unscrupulous individuals.

According to a press statement signed the national president of NANTAP, Mr Isreal Eboh, the safety and maintenance of a public outfit like NCAC Cultural Village in Abuja, is a case in question, where the Otunba Runsewe has brought in his managerial expertise in making the nation’s cultural village pride to the country; a village that has continued to attract visitors both local and foreign.

The statement noted that Mr Eboh praised DG and police IG, when he led the executives of his association to pay a coutesy visit the NCAC DG at his office in Abuja.

“We are aware of all the things you have been doing to ensure Nigerians benefit from government assets and for standing firm against all odds in protecting a national monument like the Art and Crafts village owned by the council,” he was quoted to have told the DG.

Speaking further, “The permanent site has been in the news for some time now and was occupied by intruders who have been using the property for nefarious activities but we must thank you for your tireless efforts in resisting them and repositioning the cultural industry. Since your coming on board, the industry has not remained the same, ” he added.

Mr. Eboh charged the Director General not to relent in ensuring the purpose for which the village was created is accomplished.

Narrating his efforts at securing the NCAC Cultural Village, Otunba Runsewe observed that he believed he was divinely called to serve in the culture sector insisting that he would remain resolute in his commitment to ensuring the advancement of the sector.

He pledged his support for NANTAP reminding his guests that he was a board member in the 80s and has maintained close ties since then describing them as partners in progress in the development of culture and performing arts in Nigeria.

Runsewe recalled that the association has been in existence for the past 30 years just as he reassured his visitors that he will continue to involve the body in every national programme organised by NCAC especially NAFEST and INAC, two flagship programs of the Council.