Court remand Rivers Varsity staff over alleged sexual abuse

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, yesterday, remanded a 45 years old staff of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Mr Mgbechi Wekwa for alleged sexual abuse of 26 year old girl.

The matter was registered in suit number PMC/230c/2021 before Senior Magistrate C. Gomba Osaro.

The one count reads: “That you Mgbechi Wekwa ‘M’ on 13th day of January 2021 at Rumuakwunde in Emohua local Government Area, but triable in PortHarcourt magisterial district did unlawfully and sexually abuse one Victoria (surname withheld) ‘f’ 16 years old by inserting your penis into her vagina and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 32(1)(2) of the Child’s Right Act Cap. 50 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2003”.

The court prosecution, Inspector E. K. Daniel prosecuted the matter.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty and submitted for summary trial.

However, counsel for the accused, Martina Okpeeholo orally applied for the bail of her client, but the presiding Senior Magistrate, Osaro, adjourned till Monday February 20, 2013 for consideration of bail.

The Magistrate further remanded the accused in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre pending the adjourned date.

Speaking outside the Courtroom, Barr Jane O. A. James, watching brief for the complainant on behalf of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, expressed displeasure that charge has Section 32(1)(2) of child’s right Act 2013 as instead of section 31(1)(2) which states the definition and punishment for rape as is the case.