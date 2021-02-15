We are not recruiting – NCC tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has drawn the attention of the general public to the false advertisements being circulated online, soliciting applications for a purported recruitment exercise by the commission for 2021/2022.

The commission, in a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, its Director, Public Affairs, stated as follows: “The Commission is not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

“The general public is hereby warned to be wary and vigilant to avoid falling victim to the ploys of fraudsters and scammers who are circulating the false recruitment notices.

“The public should note that the Commission has standard recruitment processes and procedures which it strictly abides by.

“For accurate and reliable information, members of the public are advised to ALWAYS visit the Commission’s website (www.ncc.gov.ng) and its verified social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.”