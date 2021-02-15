26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Business

We are not recruiting – NCC tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has drawn the attention of the general public to the false advertisements being circulated online, soliciting applications for a purported recruitment exercise by the commission for 2021/2022.

The commission, in a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, its Director, Public Affairs, stated as follows: “The Commission is not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

“The general public is hereby warned to be wary and vigilant to avoid falling victim to the ploys of fraudsters and scammers who are circulating the false recruitment notices.

“The public should note that the Commission has standard recruitment processes and procedures which it strictly abides by.

“For accurate and reliable information, members of the public are advised to ALWAYS visit the Commission’s website (www.ncc.gov.ng) and its verified social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

AfCFTA Scribe seeks Nigeria’s speedy ratification of treaty

Editor

Again, CBN’s MPC slashes interest rate to 12.5%

Editor

Abia got N2.7 billion from W/Bank for road infrastructure – Gov Ikpeazu

Editor

NASRDA: FG plans additional satellites launch to orbit

Editor

NRC generates N1.4bn IGR, remits N245m to TSA

Editor

Dwindling oil price: FG to priortise job creation expenditures in 2020 budget

Editor

Data plays critical role in national economy- DG NITDA

Editor

‘Investment commitments in Nigeria drop to $5bn in 6 months’

Editor

COVID-19: CBN outlines disbursement of N369bn to SMEs, others

Editor

Senate wants Buhari to present 2021 budget in Sept.

Editor

Senate confirms Lamido Yuguda as SEC DG

Editor

NASC set to deploy 81,000MT of certified seeds for 2020 farming

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More