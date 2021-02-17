25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunmen storm GSC Kagara in Niger, abduct schoolchildren

APC governors celebrate Aisha Buhari at 50

Job creation: NDE, UNDP provides starter packs to…

Presidential Amnesty Programme: Ex-militants appeal to Pres. Buhari…

Lawan, Omo-Agege applaud Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as…

OPC accuses PMB of Fulanisation agenda, mourns LKJ

Senate receives Buhari’s request for Bawa’s confirmation as…

Igbo professionals sue for calm over exclusion in…

Farmers/herders crisis: Group cautions Ortom over constant attacks…

Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC chairman

Politics

APC governors celebrate Aisha Buhari at 50


The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has sent a warm golden birthday wish to the Wife of the President Aisha Buhari.


The PGF in a statement issued by its Chairman,  Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State  joined President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, his family and all Nigerians to celebrate Her Excellency Aisha Buhari on her Golden Age of 50.


“We celebrate this special occasion and pray for more blessings and God’s guidance.


“We wish to acknowledge and commend Her Excellency’s motherly care to the nation and in particular, your contributions to our successes through insightful and selfless support to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country. As First Lady, you have supported our development initiatives and always demonstrated keen interest towards ensuring that the change we promise Nigerians remained a shining light of our administration. 


“We rejoice with you and will always remain grateful for your guidance and support.” the statement read in pars

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Edo: CSOs condemn rise in violence, seeks international monitors

Editor

…Forgive us, suspended Anambra monarchs beg Gov. Obiano

Editor

2023: Mailafia, Shehu Sani, Na’aba, Moghalu, others set to launch ‘third force’ party

Editor

Yoruba group petitions Osun Gov, traditional rulers over alleged secession plot

Editor

Kogi: PDP rejects Judgment of State High Court on Governorship Primary

Editor

INEC chair: Can Prof Yakubu break the jinx?

Editor

Zulum, an egalitarian leader, says former APC scribe, Bulama

Editor

Consensus aspirant: Ize-Iyamu betrayed us, says Ogiemwonyi

Editor

We have powers to implement electronic voting – INEC

Editor

Edo: PDP postpones governorship Primaries to Tuesday

Editor

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s Allegations of Betrayal on Governor ishaku unfortunate – Hon ismaila maihanci

Editor

774,000 jobs: After clash with Keyamo, NASS suspends recruitment exercise

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More