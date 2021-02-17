APC governors celebrate Aisha Buhari at 50



The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has sent a warm golden birthday wish to the Wife of the President Aisha Buhari.



The PGF in a statement issued by its Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State joined President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, his family and all Nigerians to celebrate Her Excellency Aisha Buhari on her Golden Age of 50.



“We celebrate this special occasion and pray for more blessings and God’s guidance.



“We wish to acknowledge and commend Her Excellency’s motherly care to the nation and in particular, your contributions to our successes through insightful and selfless support to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country. As First Lady, you have supported our development initiatives and always demonstrated keen interest towards ensuring that the change we promise Nigerians remained a shining light of our administration.



“We rejoice with you and will always remain grateful for your guidance and support.” the statement read in pars