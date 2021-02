Some students have been abducted from Government Science College (GSC) Kagara , Niger state, by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The bandits stormed the school in the early hours of Wednesday, overpowering the security guards on duty.

Staff and some of their family members were also kidnapped.

The number of kidnapped students is yet to be ascertained.

A few students escaped and headcount is currently ongoing in the school.

The school is said to have a population of 1,000 students.