Anyim set to Mark 60th Birthday

By Ralph Christopher



Family members, friends and associates from the business and political space will gather in Abuja on February 19, to celebrate Nigeria’s former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, as he joins the league of sexagenarian statesmen in Nigeria.



Sen. Anyim was the President of the Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, The Senate, from 2000–2003 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



As a lawyer, Sen. Anyim first became a Senator at 37, made Senate President at 39, and voluntarily refused to seek re-election to the Senate at 41, as he returned to law practice.



In May, 2011, he was appointed the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) under former President Goodluck Jonathan, where he discharged the responsibilities of his office as SGF with uncommon patriotism and diligence before his departure in 2015.



Pius’ birth on 19 February 1961, did not elicit much excitement because his mother had six other male children who never lived beyond two years and the young Pius was expected to continue the “ogbanje” circle that was held responsible for the earlier deaths.

He, however, survived to the delight of his parents.As a Nigerian politician, Pius’ early life was fraught with daunting challenges in terms of schooling and fending for himself equally challenging.

Upon graduating as a law student, beginning his law practice and subsequently sought the votes of his people for a political office which were given to him and through which he served the nation creditably.

Though, Sen. Anyim has focused more on his law practice and talked less about political issues since 2015, a decision best known to him, reason for this hiatus and many other things Nigerians would like to know about him are contained in his soon-to-be-unveiled biography, which also depicts his humble beginning, which will send strong message to the Nigerian youths that the tides and waves of life can be turned to one’s advantage at different points on the stretched spectrum that life can be.

The 60th birthday party, which will be held in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol, thus, provides opportunities to scelebrate with loved ones and for him to interact with loved ones and exhibit his new principles and beliefs on the Nigerian socio-political ecosystem.

“I have every reason to thank God for keeping me till date, having had such as very humble beginning, faced many life challenges and then found my head above the sea level to the point of holding leadership position, where I have contributed my quota, at the highest level of governance, to the soico-economic development of our nation.

“I owe my Creator all the gratitude for keeping alive till date and thank my loved ones for their support all through these years,” Sen. Anyim said ahead of his 60th birthday celebration.