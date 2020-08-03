I’ll not betray the trust given to me, says NCPC Executive Secretary

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The newly appointed Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has promised that he would not disappoint the expectations from people who trusted him.

The new NCPC boss equally said, he would fight corruption and redeem the image of Nigeria globally as well as the image of the NCPC would be part of his agenda.

Pam stated this during the thanksgiving service and reception organised to honour him over his appointment as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

He said, “The promise made to God and to Nigerians as a whole, is that, by the special grace of God, I will not disappoint your expectations of me. I know you all hold me in high esteem and would never want me to fail.

“I assure you that as long as my God lives and watches over me and this great nation, I shall serve with great sense of responsibility, the fear of God and uprightness. I will represent the light I bring into the commission.

The new NCPC Executive Secretary maintained that, “I will be accountable to every deed and misdeeds of the agency and I would not want to be associated with corruption or anything that will dent my image or the image of our dear CAN as I stand as an ambassador.

“I will do my best to fight corruption and redeem our image globally as well as the image of the agency”, he assured.

Earlier in his sermon taken from Daniel 6: 1-5, with the theme: “Emulating the qualities of great leaders, the President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said wise and task-oriented people do not rush to take up leadership positions because they know that leadership “is a great burden.”

Ayokunle said, “Many people just look at the paraphernalia of office and rush to take it up, noting that most of the times, such people fail. If you see somebody doing all he can to occupy a position, know that he/she is either looking for self-glory or what he or she would benefit from it, not what he or she would offer.

According to him, “It is God that usually chooses task oriented leaders, using men and women. We know that without your own effort, God puts you in this position because you did not lobby for it. We would therefore urge you to do your best without disappointing God nor those who put you in this position.“

Also, in his earlier remarks, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who was represented by a former governor of Benue State and Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said even though some persons with sinister motives would not want peace to prevail in Nigeria, through prayers, the country would overcome such challenges so that Nigeria would not go asunder.

Akume said, “Virtually everybody supported you for this office, it is an opportunity for you to do more to bring peace to our country, we need peace to succeed. I know the President is doing quite a lot but the challenges are still there.

“There are people with sinister motives who wouldn’t want peace but through prayers we will overcome, so that Nigeria will not go asunder.

According to him, “This country is too big and too versed, with a population of over 200 million people. A scholar said that we are structurally complex and diverse.

“If our territorial integrity is undermined, Somalia will be a child’s play. We don’t have to toil with our unity.

During the event, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said Pam should use his position and relationship with the Christian Association of Nigeria “to sustain and improve intra-religious and inter-religious harmony among Nigerians for which you are well known.”

According to him, the appointment of Pam as Chief Executive of NCPC was yet another testimony of a well-rounded peg in a round hole and a big credit to the administration of President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Deputy Senate President said when he heard of the recent appointment of Rev. Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of NCPC he was happy for many reasons.

He said, “Firstly, I saw in your appointment, yet another testimony of a well-rounded peg in a round hole which is a big credit to the administration of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I say this with all sense of responsibility, given your passion for Christ, and your wealth of experience in shepherding the flock of the Lord.