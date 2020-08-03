21.6 C
Enugu NUJ asks for more as NB donates palliatives to union

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ),Enugu state chapter, led by Comrade Rex Arum has made a passionate appeal to the management of Nigeria Breweries PLC and other corporate organisations in the country to assist the union in refurbishing its council hall, known as ‘Unity hall’ as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the society.
Comrade Arum made the appeal last week, while appreciating the management of NB PLC for the donation of food stuff and essential commodities to the union as COVID-19 palliatives to cushion the adverse effect of the global pandemic on its members.

The structure of the Enugu state NUJ council hall, located at No 4 Rangers Avenue, Independence layout, which is also the Zone C capital of the national body, is obsolete in appearance because the building has not been rehabilitated for more than two decades.

The Director Corporate Affairs, NB PLC, Mr Isaac Nwabufo who represented Nigerian Breweries (PLC) at the occasion promised to relay NUJ’s request to the management.

Earlier in his speech before the presentation of the palliatives NB PLC Corporate Affairs director, Mr Isaac Nwabufo said the company appreciates the contributions of members of the fourth estate of the realm in shaping the destiny of the company, and cannot fail to support them in this critical period of prevailingly COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated, “On behalf of the management and staff of Nigerian breweries PLC, I wish to thank you for your partnership support and coverage of all our initiatives across the country.

“Your objective reportage of our initiatives has no doubt contributed in sustaining our brand, reputation and image, which is critical to our continued business operations and success in Nigeria.

“As the world adjusts to harsh global realties brought about by COVID-19, we realize that more than ever, this is the time for us to be there for our friends in the media, who may have been negatively impacted by the virus.”
The palliatives include some bags of rice and beans, yam tubers, cartons of tomato paste, vegetable oil, hand sanitizers etc.

