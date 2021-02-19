34 C
Abuja
News

NSCDC: Gana Congratulates New CG Ahmed Audi

The immediate past Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has congratulated his successor, Ahmed Audi, Mni, on his recent appointment as the Commandant-General of the NSCDC).


According to the former CG: “I am absolutely sure that Ahmed Audi would bring professionalism and true leadership qualities to the challenging insecurity situation in the country.”


Gana further asserted that: “Audi, who had previously worked with me in the Procurement Department of the Corps and after which he was sent under my leadership to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos, where he was awarded the certificate bestowing on him the prestigious status of Member of the National Institute (Mni).


The former CG prayed that the new top Cop would harness all the experiences from his previous offices, at home and abroad, to curb crime, ensure peace in the entire country and propound the doctrine of the NSCDC to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians citizens.


He enjoined all officers and men of the NSCDC to give maximum cooperation to the new helmsman, just as they gave to him while at the helms of affairs, so that Audi can achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy thrust on security.


Gana concluded that the Audi he knows “will not give vandals and criminals of national assets across the country any rest as he (Audi) will go all out to fish them out and deal with them maximally as he is a well-focused personality that believes in dealing with tasks well ahead.”

