Unity group seeks support for Nigerian Navy

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has condenmed a recent report which said the Nigerian Navy has been aiding crude oil theft and Herders invasion of communities.

The report in some newspapers accused some Navy personnel of complicity in the crimes.

In a press release on Friday, UAG described the allegations as wild and spurious.

UAG said the allegations coming at a time the new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo is settling down smacks of a hatchet job.

The statement signed by the Convener, UAG, Ifeanyi Aigbedion said that the Navy should be commended for their efforts in saving the country almost a trillion naira that otherwise would have gone to oil thieves.

He said “The Nigerian Navy has never denied that there are some ‘bad eggs’ in their midst. Immediate past Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibot Ekwe-Ibas so acknowledged during his handover to the new CNS.

“While UAG is not standing for the NN, we also acknowledge that the CNS has vowed to find and punish Navy personnel who collude with drug traffickers, kidnapers, armed robbers and other criminal elements to sabotage the nation’s economy and undermine national security.

The group therefore appealed to Nigerians to eschew allegations that is capable of igniting more crisis in an already tensed country.

“Rear Admiral Gambo has given indication of dealing with NN personnel with criminal tendencies. He should be given benefit of doubt.

“UAG also commends the Navy for fighting crude oil theft in oil producing areas. This has also gone a long way to check Environmental degradation of those areas which was the order of the day before this time.”