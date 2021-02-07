Osun embargos LGs’ accounts

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed that all accounts of local government areas in all banks be frozen.

The order was contained in a circular (with reference number, CM. 724/463, dated 5th February, 2021) addressed to all the Council Managers.

While stating that all accounts domiciled in banks will be frozen effectively from Monday 8th of February, 2021, the circular directed the Council Managers to submit to the office of the Coordinating Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, statements of bank balances of all accounts.

According to the circular, “It should be tendered separately on all accounts being operated by your council as well as all cheque books and payment mandates on each of the accounts of your Council latest Wednesday 10th February, 2021.”

The directive also instructed that the documents are to be submitted personally by each Council Manager of each Council.

This is coming after the Governor ordered all local government chairmen in the state to vacate their office.

The tenure of the local government elected officials in Osun State had elapsed as they had spent the constitutionally allowed three-year term.