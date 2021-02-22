APC desperate to procure members, Imo PDP alleges

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a desperate effort by the party to procure members after it has been flatly rejected by Nigerians

The Imo State PDP therefore warned Nigerians not to be hoodwinked into what it described as the alleged deceptive antics of the ruling party which is geared towards luring them into becoming members of the political party.

The PDP in a statement issued at the weekend by Hon. Ogubundu Nwadike, the party’s State Publicity Secretary in Owerri stated, “regrettably, part of their shameful strategy, having been convinced that the people have rejected them nationwide due to its failure in all indices of governance, is to induce and deceive the good people of the State with such blatant lies as; “there is ongoing census exercise, INEC registration and empowerment programs.

“The APC is desperate to procure members at all cost with such false claims as, “the exercise will be used for the payment of unemployment benefits, sharing of proceeds from Abacha loot, and crediting of accounts of Nigerians under federal government’s empowerment programs” it alleged.

PDP warned that there is no census going on in Nigeria or Imo State and that INEC is not conducting any registration exercise anywhere, adding that there are no empowerment benefit plans and no plans to credit bank accounts of Nigerians and advised the people not to be deceived by the alleged antics of APC.

The party emphatically stated that registration in a political party is not by force noting that there is freedom of choice and association, while advising their members and indeed the general public in Imo State not to succumb to any pressure or force by anybody to register with APC against their wishes.