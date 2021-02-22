Rivers PDP Congresses: Lawmaker hails FHC Judgement

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Dekor, has described Friday’s judgement of the Federal High Court in Owerri, dismissing the Suit challenging the legality of the congresses of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as victory for justice.

The lawmaker who noted that the victory will lead all the members to the dawn of lasting peace in the party, maintained that the party’s congresses in March, 2020 across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State were transparently and democratically carried out in an atmosphere devoid of bitterness and rancor,

“It was surprising that certain persons suspected to be planted in the party as moles went ahead to challenge the legality of the congresses in court which was uncalled for”.

Dekor noted that the State PDP leadership was not perturbed as it followed due process in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

According to the Federal lawmaker, “It’s also interesting to note that having granted the petitioners their right to be heard, the High Court in its wisdom has vindicated the party by absolving the PDP leadership of any wrongdoing and, or illegality in the conduct of the party congresses.

“This has indeed justified the understanding that though force can protect in certain emergencies, only justice and fairness can finally bring about a lasting peace among groups,” he added.

He commended the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri for living up to its billing and ensuring that the judiciary remains the ligament which holds civilized beings and even parties together.