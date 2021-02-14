APGA repositioning for 2023, says Anyanwu

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo state, Hon. Nduka Anyanwu, has disclosed that the party is revolutionising itself ahead of political activities of 2023

Anyanwu maintained in a chat with The AUTHORIOTY in Owerri that APGA is the only political party in Nigeria that has a realistic blueprint to rescue the nation from her age-long socioeconomic and political woes.

He lamented that the other political parties that have governed the country since the inception of democracy in Nigeria have failed to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According to him “having tried other political parties, with nothing to show for it at the national level, it’s high time, the citizens of Nigeria to tried the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for effective and optimal leadership”

Anyanwu further enjoined all well meaning Nigerians to give true change a chance, insisting that APGA remains the solution to the collective challenges facing the country.