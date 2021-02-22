22.4 C
RCCG Throne Room Parish holds Global Prayer Walk in Abuja

The Reedemed Christain Church of God (RCCG) Throne Room Parish,  Transcorp Hilton Abuja joined other worshipping congregation in over 190 countries to mark the global prayer work in Abuja.


Led by Pastor Tunde Benjamin’s-Laniyi, the  congregation marched from the Congress hall of the Hilton to the Federal secretariat while praying for Nigeria.

According to the Pastor Laniyi who is also the pastor in charge of youth Province 11 that cover Abuja, Nassarawa, Kogi, Kwara and Niger and Benue State said the country needs divine intervention.

“We need divine intervention, it is a mandate that God gave to us and God Says everywhere RCCG is in over 190 nations of the earth.


“What we are doing right here now is being done everywhere that on the 21st of this month our pastor declared that we walk round and pray.


“We pray these powerful prayer points, firstly we are praying for revival in the land that will usher in a great harvest to the Kingdom.


“We are praying for our nation that God almighty will help Nigeria, that God will help the President, the ministers,  Governors and all our leaders and even the populace so that Nigeria will be great again, we are trusting that God almighy will back them up we are crying out saying Almighty have mercy upon the country.

 
“Lord do something, we are asking for divine intervention, we are asking for divine interuption to the benefit of the country. We asking saying Lord, it is high time that Nigeria should be mentioned in the comity of nations not a country that is in glorious but a country that carries the Glory of God”.

