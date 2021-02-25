37.3 C
You Have My Full Support To Succeed, Ganduje Assures CP Dikko

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has assured the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko of all the necessary support and encouragement he needs in fighting crime and criminality, as well as ensuring that Kano remains peaceful and crisis-free. 


Ganduje who received CP Dikko and his management team at Africa House, Government House, Kano told the police boss that, “we are partners in progress. You have all our support and cooperation.” 

Ganduje, who  welcomed CP Dikko to Kano state,  said  Kano state has been very peaceful because of the Community Policing Approach spearheaded by Kano State Government, adding that, “there is working synergy amongst the security agencies in the State.”


He further stated that, “Kano state has been the most peaceful state in the country because of the collective efforts of the good people of the state in prayers and cooperation with the Government and security agencies.”


He promised to give CP Dikko full backing to carry out his constitutional assignment in the state, urging him to always keep in touch and share relevant intelligence with sister-security agencies.


In his remarks, CP Dikko,  stated that his coming to Kano State was solely to ensure that, “the ultimate vision of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni is to make Nigeria safer and more secured environment for everyone to live, hence, I am in the State to ensure safety of lives and property.” 


He further stated that, “from the briefs I have received from my predecessor, Kano State Government has been extending a helping hand in not only building the Command and Control Centre with modern equipments, but also building of police Area Commands and Divisional Headquarters, Supply of Communication Gadgets, and continuous provision of logistics supports.”


He, however, appealed that the Command needed more patrol vehicles, renovation of the Command’s roofing and a general face lift to bequeath it of the status of a Command in charge of a growing cosmopolitan city and emerging mega city such as Kano. 

