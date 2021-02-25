37.3 C
Abuja
News

Kano To Expand Cancer Centre With Over N1. 2 Billion

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Executive Council has approved the release of the sum of N1, 235, 777, 282.70 billion  for additional works on the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre (KCTC). 


The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who briefed journalists, shortly after the weekly Executive Council meeting, said, “Kano state Executive Council has approved the release of N1, 235, 777, 282.70 billion being revised estimated cost for additional works that involves the construction of concrete roof slab at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre (KCTC) situated at the premises of Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, Kano.”


He said the decision was part of the outcome of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano. 


According to him, “the world class cancer centre is a brain child of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje aimed at improving healthcare delivery and facilities to the teeming populace in the state.” 


 He added that the approval followed recommendation by the Technical Review Committee set up to come up with comprehensive Bill of Quantities, programmes of works and harmonized contract document. Malam Garba stated that, “other additional works include the construction of second floor roof slab and roof trusses option; ventilated louver façade; led-lining in CT-simulator; aluminium cladding in bunkers; perimeter wall fence and entrance gate; road network/civil works/landscaping among others.”


The Commissioner also stated that the Council approved  the sum of N647, 615, 810.00 million for the settlement of 2017, 2018 and 2020 external examination outstanding registration fees for the National Examination Council (NECO); National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) and the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB).


He added that the Council has ratified executive approval of N171, 482, 476.12 million granted for the equipping/furnishing of the upgraded Dandalama and Kachako Cottage Hospitals in Dawakin Tofa and Takai local government areas of the state respectively.


He said, “while upgrading works Dandalama Primary Health Care (PHC) has practically been completed waiting for equipping/furnishing works to facilitate its commissioning, the Kachako PHC has reached advance stage of completion.” 


Malam Garba also disclosed that the Council has ratified the executive approval granted for the relocation of street light facilities from Miltara Roundabout-Dawanau-Dawakin Tofa at the total reevaluated sum of N152, 838, 221.88 million.


He said the displacement exercise was informed by the ongoing construction of works along Kano-Katsina Road dualisation project by the federal government.   The Commissioner revealed approval by the Council for the release of the sum of N22, 450, 000.00 million for the procurement of special education instructional materials.


According to him, “the materials, which include, among others, Joy signing language, hearing aids single code, hearing aids double code, hearing behind ear, braille embosser, would facilitate effective teaching and learning condition at Tudun Maliki Special Education School.”


The Commissioner stated that approval has also been given by the council for the constitution of a visitation panel to two state-owned universities and six institutions of higher learning in the state with a view to review their performance, assess equipment, manpower and facilities for teaching learning.


Malam Garba also stated that approval has been given by the council for the release of the sum of N17, 671, 200.00 million being amount for the obsolete high table at the Africa House, banquet hall and other executive items.

Leave a Comment

