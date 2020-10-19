NECO reschedules exam over #EndSARS protest

By Felix Khanoba

The National Examinations Councils (NECO) says it has rescheduled the Paper I Computer Studies Practicals in its ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) earlier fixed for 19 October to 16 November, 2020.

The exam body blamed the development on the #EndSARS’ protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate, Benin, preventing its delivery truck from reaching its destinations.

This was contained in a statement made to newsmen on Sunday by Azeez Sani,

Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practicals earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10am to 1pm, for Monday 16 November 2020, 10am-1pm

“This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin. The NECO delivery truck had left its take off point well in advance on Friday 16 October 2020, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved and are intact.

“While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.”