News

Bishop Emuobor for burial Oct 25

The body of late Bishop Diamond Emuobor will be laid to rest on October, 25, 2020 at his home town, Ugborhen in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, a statement from the family has disclosed.

Bishop Emuobor, the General Overseer and Founder of the Trinity Gospel Worldwide Ministries Ughelli, passed on in April this year. A prominent gospel preacher and a vocal advocate for the development of the Niger Delta region, he died at the age of 74.

A funeral programme released by the family showed that a service of songs will be held in his honour on October 22, at the Trinity Gospel Worldwide Ministries Ughelli, Delta State.

This will be followed by Internment service at Ugborhen on October 25 while a thanksgiving service is scheduled for Sunday October, 26 at Trinity Gospel Worldwide Ministries Ughelli.

