Nigeria needs 36 Allen Onyema to sumount challenges, says GPMI

President General of Global Peace Movement International UK has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and Nationalism for the sustainace of positive greatness in the country.

 
Uyi in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said for Nigeria to be great in the face of it’s current challenges especially insecurity, states in Nigeria needs people like the CEO of Air Peace  Nigeria, Allen Onyeama.

Calling on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the philanthropic act of Onyema, Uyi expressed confidence that if all Nigerians were to put their resources together, Nigerian youths will be gainfully employed and will not engage in different crimes.

“It is a known fact that during the pre-independence era and shortly thereafter, youths played formidable roles that brought monumental gains to Nigerian politics, economy, commerce, industry among others.

“Today, however, the story is not the same as we have been faced with severe encumbrances which continue to make the prospect of youths becoming future leaders a nightmarish and wishful thinking,” Uyi said.

For youths to become vibrant again, Uyi said “Nigerians must show patriotism and self sacrifice to help in creating employment for the team youths of Nigeria in order to establish the high level of participation desired in forging the nation forward, not just for ourselves but also for generations to come”.

Uyi recalled how Air Peace had trained over 80 pilots and an equal number of aircraft engineers. “In all Allen Onyeama has created jobs for thousands of Nigerians in his air line. That means those numbers of youths are off the street. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

