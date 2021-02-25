Group lambast Gov Uzodinma over Okorocha’s arrest in Imo

Mr Godwin Kaneyikun, Rivers State coordinator of Concerned Youths for Justice and Rule of Law

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A group, Concerned Youths for Justice and Rule of Law, has described as barbaric and insensitive act the arrest of a serving Senator, Rochas Okorocha in Imo state on the alleged directive of the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

It would be recalled that the police in Imo State on Sunday arrested Okorocha, after a serious quarry over the sealing of a hotel belonging his wife by the state government.

In a video clip that went viral, the former Governor of Imo, Okorocha, Sunday evening was sighted being arrested and detained at the police headquarters in Owerri.

Okorocha was accused of forcefully unsealing his wife’s hotel, Royal Spring Palm Hotel, Owerri, which was sealed by the state commissioner for lands and physical planning on behalf of the Imo State Government

Speaking with The AUTHORITY on the matter yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State chapter of the Concerned Youths for Justice and Rule of Law, expressed displeasure over the happenings in Imo state.

Mr Godwin Kaneyikun, who spoke on behalf of the group, stressed that “Nigeria is not a jungle not a Banana Republic, but an organised society with rule of law which nobody is above”.

The group stated that the Governor Uzodinma “that is carrying out all these destructive acts on his own without even a court order, shows that it is a personal vendetta and goes to show that the man who is supposed to be in charge of implementing laws in the state has no regard for the law no human rights”.

They stressed that “At this time in our history, that Nigeria is experiencing a high-level of insecurity, including the recent unrest in Orlu, which happens to be under the jurisdiction of Governor Hope Uzodinma,bit is expected that as the supposed Chief Security officer of the state, he should be up and doing to restore peace to that region and other parts of the state, but had time for petty fights and illegal destruction of legitimate businesses and properties of bonafide indigenes of the state”.

The group recalled that since the inception of Uzodinma in office as the Governor of Imo, instead of effecting development, he allegedly “demolished a 1000 bed capacity hospital built for the masses, close down a nursing school meant to improve education and attract development to the state, also demolished a Radio station and other infrastructures built for the people by previous administration before his”.

They therefore urged the “Federal Government of Nigeria, the APC ruling council and chieftains to call Governor Hope to order”, adding that “these actions of his, if allowed to continue, may culminate into a deeper crisis that will not speak well of the party and Nigeria in general, before the international community”.