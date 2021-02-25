21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group lambast Gov Uzodinma over Okorocha’s arrest in…

FCT Administration moves to curb food insecurity

SMEDAN’s board member, Chima, dies in Abuja

PRODA DG accuses National Assembly members of handling…

SMEDAN rolls out MSMEs’ SELECT initiative

Energy projects lead to remarkable progress of China’s…

China achieves remarkable foreign trade progress in 2020

China achieves notable results in promoting energy conservation…

CDS pledges continued protection of oil wealth

FRSC retrains Peace Mass Transit drivers

Metro

FCT Administration moves to curb food insecurity

 By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has started moves to curb food insecurity  and boost food production in the nation’s capital.


FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola said through the expertise of the Administration’s Agric Extension Agents, it has been able to train over 5,000 farmers on good practices that can enhance the quantity and quality of farm produce.


He stated this on Wednesday, during the 8th Regular Meeting of the FCT Council on Agriculture and Rural Development in Abuja.
The permanent secretary explained that the Administration was keen on implementing more programmes that would address areas of critical needs of small holders farmers  and explore viable investment opportunities.


He revealed that the food security assessment survey conducted in all the 62 Wards in the terriory showed that about 15 per cent of residents are food insecure.


Adesola stated that the situation was unacceptable considering the fact that the FCT was endowed with rich and vast arable land and water resources that could be harnessed towards improving the livelihood of the citizenry.


He 8th Agric council meeting with the theme,  ‘Evolving Enduring Strategies towards commercialisation of Agriculture for Economic Empowerment to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and promote sustainable food security’ was put together by ARDS.


Adesola disclosed that the FCTA’s commitment was in line with the Agriculture promotion policy of the present led Federal Government, considering the cases of insecurity in rural areas where farming takes place.


The permanent secretary who was represented at the event by a Director in his office, said the FCT has over the years been grappling with the issue of daily influx of people from other parts of the country in search of greener pasture.


He stated that, “the situation has posed serious challenge for the Administration not only in terms of meeting the needs of the various groups, but also put a lot of pressure on the lean resources of government” 


According to him, the FCT Administration has in so many ways provided support to farmers in area of capacity building.


“The Administration is working in Collaboration with World Food Programme, WFP, Area Council Authorities and key stakeholders to ensure food security”


Earlier, Mr Ibe Chukwuemeka, the acting Secretary of FCT Agriculture and Rural Develoment Secretariat, assured that the secretariat would continue to work hard with relevant stakeholders towards repositioning the agricultural sector.


He said that the choice of the theme of the council meeting was in line with the present global realities and challenges of food security occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic.


He said the the council would do its best to thoroughly look into all the issues towards making impactful recommendation to the FCT Administration.


The participants were drawn from the six Area Councils of the territory to interact and share ideas on how to move the agriculture sector forward in the FCT.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Tricycles Ban: FCT minister okays new vehicles for commercial purposes

Editor

FCTA, NAPTIP agree on women rehabilitation management terms

Editor

432 suspected cultists arrested in Ogun

Editor

FG Reiterates Commitment To Revamp Hospitality, Tourism Industry

Editor

10 communities, University to enjoy SDGs water scheme in FCT

Editor

FCT minister reopens churches, mosques, issues guidelines

Editor

FCT ANCOPSS urges government to develop rural areas

Editor

Court halts Igbos from performing New Yam festival in Kano

Editor

Winners Emerge at 2020 PwC Media Excellence Awards

Editor

2021: Roads top list of FCTA’s priority budget

Editor

FCTA demolishes 134 houses in Apo community

Editor

FCTA vows to depose erring traditional rulers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More