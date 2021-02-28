27.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NYSC seeks adequate funding of Skill Acquisition programme

Staff members seek sack of NIPC boss over…

Why I can’t respond to Senator Adeyemi –…

FG launches COVID-19 vaccination strategy

Group charges govt on ICT, science education funding

Sen.Adeyemi Drunkenness allegation: I don’t drink at all…

Nigeria: Insecurity, poverty, illiteracy, others caused by lack…

Jangebe School Girls Regain Freedom

Insecurity: Buhari, APC must tackle poverty, says PGF…

Police have left their primary post to occupy…

Cover Politics

APC Convention: I’ll return APC to the People, eliminate Moneybag politics – Chairmanship aspirant

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gets set for its extra ordinary National Convention in June, a chairmanship aspirant, Malik Illiasu Abdul, has promised to take the party back to the grassroots and also eliminate “moneybags” politics if given the opportunity to lead the party

Abdul, who spoke to the media Sunday in Abuja said, the APC-led federal government has performed well since it came into power in 2015, identifying that the federal government  has spent up to N3 trillion through the various social investment  programmes that have touched the peoples life. 

“It is a deliberate policy of the APC government that brought all this. And you can see, the N-power, survival funds and this is a party policy to help the citizens overcome challenges. Everyone knows what Covid-19 caused. The whole world was shut down. But because of the intervention of APC, many people are still surviving and doing very well than other countries. So, APC is fairing stronger and stronger and we still have room for improvement because that is not the end of it.”

The aspirant emphasised the need for party members  to build on the achievements  of President Muhammadu  Buhari, adding that it would be an indictment on the youths of the country if the APC goes into extinction after the expiration of Buhari’s tenure.

The party chieftain also believed that positions would be zoned during the convention based on the existence of the unwritten agreement in the party.

“It is obvious that the party will zone its national offices because as you are aware, there is an unwritten rule, though not in the constitution. That the South does eight years and the North does eight years. So, you cannot discard that. If the presidency goes to the south, certainly the party chairmanship comes from the north.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigeria @60: Despite all odds, Nigeria demonstrates unusual resilience-Omo-Agege

Editor

Benue/Taraba Killings: DSS nabs arms suppliers

Editor

Emulate Ekwueme's perseverance, Ozobu tells leaders

Editor

APC will remain a failed party without restructuring Nigeria – PGF DG

Editor

Customs rejects contaminated rice returned by Oyo govt

Editor

Food Sufficiency: FG targets 1m tonnes of fertiliser, $25bn investment

Editor

New Enugu covid-19 patient is Josh returnee – Health Commissioner

Editor

Zamfara : APC to sanction Sirajo Garba, 138 Others

Editor

Prof Nwala resigns from the S/-East Security Committee

Editor

PDP fumes as INEC declares Zamfara Assembly bye – election inconclusive

Editor

Radio Biafra signals to hit 19 northern states–IPOB

Editor

Kano PDP Leadership Crisis Thickens As Bichi Accused Bako-Lamido Of Anti-Party Activities

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More