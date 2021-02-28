APC Convention: I’ll return APC to the People, eliminate Moneybag politics – Chairmanship aspirant

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gets set for its extra ordinary National Convention in June, a chairmanship aspirant, Malik Illiasu Abdul, has promised to take the party back to the grassroots and also eliminate “moneybags” politics if given the opportunity to lead the party

Abdul, who spoke to the media Sunday in Abuja said, the APC-led federal government has performed well since it came into power in 2015, identifying that the federal government has spent up to N3 trillion through the various social investment programmes that have touched the peoples life.

“It is a deliberate policy of the APC government that brought all this. And you can see, the N-power, survival funds and this is a party policy to help the citizens overcome challenges. Everyone knows what Covid-19 caused. The whole world was shut down. But because of the intervention of APC, many people are still surviving and doing very well than other countries. So, APC is fairing stronger and stronger and we still have room for improvement because that is not the end of it.”

The aspirant emphasised the need for party members to build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that it would be an indictment on the youths of the country if the APC goes into extinction after the expiration of Buhari’s tenure.

The party chieftain also believed that positions would be zoned during the convention based on the existence of the unwritten agreement in the party.

“It is obvious that the party will zone its national offices because as you are aware, there is an unwritten rule, though not in the constitution. That the South does eight years and the North does eight years. So, you cannot discard that. If the presidency goes to the south, certainly the party chairmanship comes from the north.”