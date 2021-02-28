27.5 C
Insecurity: Activist advises South-east govs on ESN

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Following the issues of security challenges ravaging the nation, especially within the South East geographical region, Comrade Paul Njoku has advised the South East Governor’s to own up  the security activities of the Eastern Securities Network, ESN as a panacea in checkmating the activities of the herdsmen in the region.

Njoku who’s a human rights activist gave the advice in Owerri over the weekend while interacting with news men on tackling insecurities in  the region and the way forward.

According to him “i pity any South-Easterner who is against Nnamdi Kanu’s ESN, considering their recent inputs in arresting security situation in the area.

If the Fulani succeeds with the collaboration of these efulefus to penetrate our region and start abducting our children in schools, I wonder where they would be getting the money to pay for ransoms as federal government must abandon their children and wives in the hands of these murderous Fulani bandits and jihadists,” he alerted.

The human rights activist further expressed worry on the level of kids glove the Federal Government is allegedly given to the Fulani herdsmen on their usage of sophisticated weapons, coupled with their wanton destruction of lives and properties,  called for serious actions against perpetrators.

Njoku further appealed to South East Governor’s to give added support to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for his unalloyed patriotism noting that leaders of other ethnic nationalities have endorsed their internal security outfits.

