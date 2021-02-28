Ukraine-based striker, Enete pleads for Rohr’s attention

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

Ukrain-based Nigerian striker, Kosisochukwu Enete, is eagerly desirous of a call-up to the Super Eagles.

Twenty-years old, who plies his trade with Kaypty FC, in the Ukranian second division league, wishes to get a look in by the Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr.

Youthful Enete said his ambition is to wear the green and white colours of the Nigeria National team.

“I wish I can get an opportunity to prove myself. I know Nigeria is blessed with many football talents. And I believe I can break into the national teams if given the chance.

Nsukka –born Enete finished his secondary school education at National Grammar School Nike, Enugu,

He is the top striker for his club and hopes to get the opportunity to play for Nigeria.

Enete is confident of making the national Under 23 and the senior national teams, saying “all I need is the opportunity. At 20 years, I think I have something to give to my country, Nigeria” he said.