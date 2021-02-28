27.5 C
Metro

Why patients’ relatives are unhappy with FCT health workers – HMB

By Daniel Tyokua 

The FCT Hospital Management Board (HMB) has clarified reasons why some patients’ relatives are against FCT health workers.


Acting General Manager, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Francis Alu said most of the patients’ relatives come to hospital with what they have in mind, and want to direct the health workers on what to do.

Alu spoke to some Journalists at the instance of some publications in the media (not The AUTHORITY), targetted at portraying FCT hospitals and the workers  in a bad light.


“Some persons make their reports in the media to appear sweet, but is not the true situation in our hospitals. Health services in some of our hospitals are slow because of the high number of patients, that doesn’t mean negligence.

“You can’t use one incident and condemn the entire institutions.When you come with a patient in the hospital, you have to be patience because other patients where there  before you, no how two patients we be attended to at the same time, so no need to be fighting the workers”.


According to him, patients and their relatives are free to walk to the Chief Medical Director’s office and complain, if he or she has a challenge.


He explained that despite the increasing number of patients in the hospitals, the doctors were doing their best, which deserves not attacks.

“Our health workers especially those in hospitals should be allowed to give out the best, it is wrong for those that come with patients to hospital to be deciding how a patient should be treated.


“They have to be patience with them because of the number of patients they always attend to, is better to be calm and wait for a professional than asking him or her to do what is against the standards” he said.


Alu said the health workers are well trained and must be allowed to work in line with the desired standards.

