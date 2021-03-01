27.5 C
FG Assures Adequate Support for Environmental Health Profession

The Federal Government has assured professionals in the field of Environmental Health of adequate support.


A press release by Kehinde A. Openibo Head, Public Affairs, Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) stated that the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar Muhammed said this when he received the committee of Registrars of health profession in his office.

According to the Minister, “I will continue to push and uplift that profession because, it is here really that we do not see some of these things as crucial. If everyone does his or her job, the doctors in the consulting rooms or their operating rooms, there would be less patients because once the Environmental Health Officers also attend to his job, you will have less incidences of diseases of all kinds”.


He said Environmental Health officers happen to be the engine room of the society. 

In his words “they keep people healthy and going otherwise will just be suffering and anguish and economic downgrade”


He promised to intervene on the issue of marginalization of the department of Environmental health in the Federal Ministry of Health.


The Minister expressed his displeasure on the introduction of Food Hygiene bill in the National Assembly, saying “in this period of COVID-19 when the economy is already suffering, there is no need to duplicate job which is being done by another Agency of Government because, the pandemic has caused a lot of stress and pressure on the economy, adding that “there is a lot more to consider than just enacting a law, it has to be something that is needed” he said. 


In his remark, the chairman of committee of Registrars of Health Profession in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Mami commended the Minister of Environment on his leadership style.


The Acting Registrar, EHORECON Dr. Baba Yakubu Mohammed and 13 other Registrars were present at the meeting.

