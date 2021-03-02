24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Igbo can’t afford another war — Uwazurike

Sokoto records bloodbath in four consecutive days

NDLEA nabs 2 suspects with 27 rifles near…

N2.1trn debt service money paid to creditors –…

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

IIP- SARS orders IGP, Anambra CP to arrest,…

What Has Niger Delta Done to Buhari’s Administration?

Breaking: Suswam Killed

News

We have a lot to gain from a United Nigeria – Igbo Professionals


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Some South East professionals have urged Igbo’s sons and daughters to support the Buhari-led administration in its quest to enthrone national unity, security and peaceful co-existence.


This is as the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what they said was his laudable developmental projects in the zone, saying the feat remained unmatched in recent political history of the country.


The professionals, who operate under the umbrella of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, (CSEPNND), said the action of the President was a demonstration of his love for the Igbo, contrary to views being expressed in many quarters.


They therefore enjoined Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora, to disregard insinuations that President Buhari does not like Igbo, noting that the disposition of some elders from the zone, was detrimental to the collective interest of the people.

The professionals in a statement by their National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, the South East professionals accused the unnamed elders of pursuing their personal interests whenever they met with President Buhari.


Accordingly, they appealed to relevant organisations, interest groups and other stakeholders promoting and projecting the Igbo agenda, to do so in a non-violent manner.


Specifically, the group tasked prominent  Igbo sons and daughters, as well as groups,to denounce the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and its violent inclination.


It was the network’s argument that condemning the activities of IPOB, will send a loud signal to the federal government and all Nigeria, that the people do not approve of the separatist organisation’s violent agenda.


At all material times, they added, Igbo must pursue their agenda in a non-violent and peaceful manner, even as negotiation and other legitimate platforms should also be deployed, in a bid to achieve set objectives. 


“As a network of professionals, with interest in projecting the Igbo race, we make bold to say that never in the history of modern Nigeria, has the South East found favour in the side of a government like now”, the group said in the statement.


It claimed that same was unparalleled , hence the need for Ndigbo to support the federal government towards the attainment if its national unity objective.


The statement reads in full: “It is for this unparalleled allocation of developmental projects to the South East, that we send our words of congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari who, unfortunately, is largely misunderstood.


“To buttress our point, may we respectfully draw attention to the never-before-attention that is being paid the East-West road, the second Niger bridge, Enugu – Port Harcourt road and other people-centred projects dotting the zone.


“To this end, we call on all sons and daughters, lovers of Igbo, to support President Buhari and other lawful authorities, with a view to uniting the country, which is a task that must be done.
“Equally, we call on some of our elders, who choose selfish interest over collective good, to desist forthwith, or be exposed.


“In the same token, we plead with Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora, to rise in condemnation of IPOB and all the group stands for, saying the loud silence being maintained, would not augur well for the South East”


“We have a lot to gain in a United Nigeria. Let’s join hands to make it work.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ECOWAS Lawmakers call for direct election into parliament

Editor

Insecurity: D-G FRCN advocates stronger collaboration between media and security agencies

Editor

NYSC tasks Corps members on security

Editor

COVID-19: Aisha Buhari Provides Palliatives To 500, 000 Households In Kano

Editor

Reps declear state of emergency in power sector

Editor

‘Strictly adhere to Abia charter of equity or lose power in 2023’, groups warn PDP

Editor

Kano Exco approves N192m for projects

Editor

NSCDC withdraws licences of 2 guard companies

Editor

N11bn Deduction: Wike issues notice to challenge FAAC in court

Editor

*Blackmail as new cash cow for activists*

Editor

Lekki Shooting: Apologize For Your Inappropriate Comment Rep. Tells Malami

Editor

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers, raises retirement age to 65yrs

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More