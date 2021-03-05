CDS, other services chiefs decorated with new ranks

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated the new service chiefs with a call to go out into the fields and every part of the country and ensure peace and security.

They were decorated inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after the two chambers of the National Assembly had confirmed their nominations.

Those decorated are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amoo; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.During the decoration’s, President Buhari expressed confidence in the ability of the service chiefs to restore peace in the country.

“I have charged the new Service Chiefs to keep in mind that the nation is looking to them for rapid relief. They must identify competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualifications, and work with them to secure this country. As C-in-C I am backing them 100 percent.

“As I assured at our last security meeting, I have taken responsibility as C-in-C for them to go out into the fields and every part of the country, to ensure peace and security. I have accepted responsibility for all actions taken in fulfillment of the mandate to secure Nigeria.

“My charge to the new Service Chiefs. Congratulations again to them, and I wish them the very best.”