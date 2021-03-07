28 C
Presidency denies fire outbreak inside Aso Rock

By Chesa Chesa

There has been no fire incident with the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, contrary to reports in some media outlets.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, made this clarification on Sunday following reports of fire outbreak in the nation’s seat of power the previous day.


He explained in a press statement that the reported bush fire incident was actually outside the fence surrounding the Presidential Villa, which may have been sparked by a burning cigarette dropped by a passerby.


 Fire Service personnel were able to co rain the fire and no life or property was affected, Shehu said.


According to the statement: “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.


“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.


“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.


“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.


“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service. No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.


“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”

