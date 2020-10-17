22.2 C
Abuja
#EndSARS: NHRC names ex-Supreme Court Justice as chair of investigative panel on rights violations

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has set up an independent investigative panel to look into alleged atrocities perpetrated by operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

There has been a nationwide protests against police brutality for nearly two weeks, where Nigerian youth are calling for police reforms.

As Nigeria’s foremost human rights agency, the NHRC had couple of days ago, promised to constitute a independent investigative panel to uncover allegations of gross human rights abuses by operatives of the disbanded police unit.

In making good its pledged, the commission’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, on Friday, named Justice Suleiman Galadima, a retired justice of the Supreme Court as Chairman of the investigative panel.

In a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, other members of the panel include: Abdulrahaman Yakubu, Yemi Ademolakun, Chioma Chuka, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Tijani Mohammed, Dr. Uju Agomoh, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde, Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN), Feyikemi Abudu and John Aikpokpo Martins, while Hilary Ogbonna will serve as Secretary of the panel.

