23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

#EnuguEndSarsProtest: Gov. Ugwuanyi addresses protesters

Alaigbo Development Foundation backs #EndSARS protest

Police In Kano Nab Man Who Attempted Killing…

#EndSARS: NHRC names ex-Supreme Court Justice as chair…

Several terrorists killed by Air Task Force on…

FG commences Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2021…

PWDs commend INEC on ease of election participation

Over 80 percent of Chinese population speak Mandarin

Remarkable development of Shenzhen shows time efficiency in…

China’s Qinghai province seeks development through ecological advantages

News

Several terrorists killed by Air Task Force on fringes of Lake Chad

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

In its continued operations against terrorists in the North-East, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Their hideouts were also destroyed in the operation.

A press release from the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters on Friday said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on Thursday 15 October 2020, as part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI”.

DMO Coordinator, Major General John Enenche, who signed the press release said that

The operations followed series of aerial surveillance missions that indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the 2 locations. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Investigate the withdrawal of Security Personal Before Garkida attack, Gov’ship candidate Urged FG

Editor

Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE neutralize several terrorists in Sambisa forest

Editor

SAN trains NHRC staff, seeks improved funding for commission

Editor

U.S. Belleville mayor claims that he had coronavirus in November 2019

Editor

Primate Ayodele reveals what happens to Kalu in 2023 Presidential election

Editor

Rape in Nigeria worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says Minister

Editor

Our stand on NDDC crisis, senate probe, by South-South govs

Editor

Clergy worries over spate of anti-social activities

Editor

PDP behind protest at Justice Odili’s residence, says APC

Editor

FG ready to tackle Corona-Virus – Humanitarian Minister

Editor

Live peacefully, unite for progress, Engr Sule urges Nasarawa residents

Editor

Operation Sahel Sanity: Deal with bandits ruthlessly, says Buratai

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More