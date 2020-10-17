Several terrorists killed by Air Task Force on fringes of Lake Chad

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

In its continued operations against terrorists in the North-East, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Their hideouts were also destroyed in the operation.

A press release from the Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters on Friday said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on Thursday 15 October 2020, as part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI”.

DMO Coordinator, Major General John Enenche, who signed the press release said that

The operations followed series of aerial surveillance missions that indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the 2 locations. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists,” he said.