Police In Kano Nab Man Who Attempted Killing Tricycle Operator

… Parade 242 Suspects

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Lawan Yusuf (23) who stabbed Nasiru Umar (18) with the intention to kill him and stole his tricycle, was among 242 suspects paraded by Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A Sani, for various crimes on Thursday.

Lawan who allegedly connived with three others to perpetrate the crime four months ago, was however, apprehended by the police upon identification by the victim who was rushed to the hospital, treated, and discharged.

Lawan’s arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplices.

He, however, told journalists hat his intention was to kill Nasiru Umar, “I personally stabbed him on the neck. We thought he was dead.

” We left him in the pool of his own blood and ran away with the tricycle. I am actually surprised he survived the attack,” he added.

Addressing journalists while parading the suspected criminals, CP Habu said, “it is my pleasure to welcome you once again to the Police Command Headquarters Bompai Kano to update you on the recent breakthroughs and achievements recorded by the Command in our crime-fighting efforts in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni on Operation Puff-Adder and community-based policing.

” With new trends of Mobile Handsets Theft and Snatching, the Command garnered both its human and technical assets to carryout intelligence-led operations to deal with such menace.

” This resulted to the successes recorded by the command in bursting these criminal syndicates where Sixty Seven (67) suspects were arrested; Four (4) Tricycles, Twelve (12) Motorcycles and Sixty Eight (68) Mobile Handsets were recovered from them.

” In continuation of the Command’s efforts to rid the State of all forms of crimes and criminality as we entered the ember months, Two Hundred and Forty Two (242) suspects were arrested between 9th September 2020 to 16th October 2020 for offences ranging from Armed-Robbery, Kidnapping, Thuggery and Drug dealings.”

According to him, within the period under review, the Command arrested 24 Armed Robbery suspects and 17 Kidnapping suspects.

Eight motor vehicles thieves, 10 Tricycles thieves, 17 motorcycles thieves, five rape suspects, six drug dealers, 16 fraudsters, 67 suspects that specialized in Mobile Handsets Robbery, snatching and stealing, as well as as 72 thugs (‘Yan-Daba) were arrested and paraded by the police boss.

CP Habu A. Sani listed some of the items recovered to include nine assorted Arms including two AK47 Rifles, one Beretta Pistol, two Locally Made Pistols and six Locally Made Guns.

Others were five Motor Vehicles, nine Tricycles, 17 Motorcycles, 13 bags and 222 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemps valued at N2,820,000.00.

The Police boss also displayed three cartons of Codiene Syrup valued at N360,000.00, 334 Diazapam tablets and 500 illicit drugs valued at N250,200, 96 assorted knives used by thugs (Yan Daba), 87 Mobiles Handsets, one Point of Sale (POS) Machine, two laptop Computers and six different SIM Cards used by fraudsters, and the sum of N 1,300.000:00.

He further pointed out that, “from our records, most of the suspects that were arrested in Mobile Handsets Theft and Stealing use Motorcycles.

“These Motorcycles are either stolen, borrowed or hired in form of what is popularly called O-Pay. We are using this medium to be loud and categorical that, whoever gives out his Motorcycle and is used to aid the commission of crime, will be arrested and prosecuted.

“These successes recorded were as a result of the support, encouragement and cooperation of the Inspector General of Police, the Government, the good people of Kano State and sustained synergy with other sister security agencies which greatly impacted on the general peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the State.

“We urge you to continue to give the Command all the necessary support and cooperation as we remain resolute in safe-guarding lives and properties of the good people of the State.”