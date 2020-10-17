23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Alaigbo Development Foundation backs #EndSARS protest

Police In Kano Nab Man Who Attempted Killing…

#EndSARS: NHRC names ex-Supreme Court Justice as chair…

Several terrorists killed by Air Task Force on…

FG commences Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2021…

PWDs commend INEC on ease of election participation

Over 80 percent of Chinese population speak Mandarin

Remarkable development of Shenzhen shows time efficiency in…

China’s Qinghai province seeks development through ecological advantages

Police reform: NHRC submits panel’s report to PSC

Metro

Police In Kano Nab Man Who Attempted Killing Tricycle Operator

… Parade 242 Suspects

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Lawan Yusuf (23) who stabbed Nasiru Umar (18) with the intention to kill him and stole his tricycle, was among 242 suspects paraded by Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A Sani, for various crimes on Thursday.

Lawan who allegedly connived with three others to perpetrate the crime four months ago, was however, apprehended by the police upon identification by the victim who was rushed to the hospital, treated, and discharged.

Lawan’s arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplices.

He, however, told journalists hat his intention was to kill Nasiru Umar, “I personally stabbed him on the neck. We thought he was dead.

” We left him in the pool of his own blood and ran away with the tricycle. I am actually surprised he survived the attack,” he added.

Addressing journalists while parading the suspected criminals, CP Habu said, “it is my pleasure to welcome you once again to the Police Command Headquarters Bompai Kano to update you on the recent breakthroughs and achievements recorded by the Command in our crime-fighting efforts in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni on Operation Puff-Adder and community-based policing.

” With new trends of Mobile Handsets Theft and Snatching, the Command garnered both its human and technical assets to carryout intelligence-led operations to deal with such menace.

” This resulted to the successes recorded by the command in bursting these criminal syndicates where Sixty Seven (67) suspects were arrested; Four (4) Tricycles, Twelve (12) Motorcycles and Sixty Eight (68) Mobile Handsets were recovered from them.

” In continuation of the Command’s efforts to rid the State of all forms of crimes and criminality as we entered the ember months, Two Hundred and Forty Two (242) suspects were arrested between 9th September 2020 to 16th October 2020 for offences ranging from Armed-Robbery, Kidnapping, Thuggery and Drug dealings.”

According to him, within the period under review, the Command arrested 24 Armed Robbery suspects and 17 Kidnapping suspects.

Eight motor vehicles thieves, 10 Tricycles thieves, 17 motorcycles thieves, five rape suspects, six drug dealers, 16 fraudsters, 67 suspects that specialized in Mobile Handsets Robbery, snatching and stealing, as well as as 72 thugs (‘Yan-Daba) were arrested and paraded by the police boss.

CP Habu A. Sani listed some of the items recovered to include nine assorted Arms including two AK47 Rifles, one Beretta Pistol, two Locally Made Pistols and six Locally Made Guns.

Others were five Motor Vehicles, nine Tricycles, 17 Motorcycles, 13 bags and 222 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemps valued at N2,820,000.00.

The Police boss also displayed three cartons of Codiene Syrup valued at N360,000.00, 334 Diazapam tablets and 500 illicit drugs valued at N250,200, 96 assorted knives used by thugs (Yan Daba), 87 Mobiles Handsets, one Point of Sale (POS) Machine, two laptop Computers and six different SIM Cards used by fraudsters, and the sum of N 1,300.000:00.

He further pointed out that, “from our records, most of the suspects that were arrested in Mobile Handsets Theft and Stealing use Motorcycles.

“These Motorcycles are either stolen, borrowed or hired in form of what is popularly called O-Pay. We are using this medium to be loud and categorical that, whoever gives out his Motorcycle and is used to aid the commission of crime, will be arrested and prosecuted.

“These successes recorded were as a result of the support, encouragement and cooperation of the Inspector General of Police, the Government, the good people of Kano State and sustained synergy with other sister security agencies which greatly impacted on the general peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the State.

“We urge you to continue to give the Command all the necessary support and cooperation as we remain resolute in safe-guarding lives and properties of the good people of the State.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Enugu State Fire Service starts Fumigation of markets

Editor

FCTA links buildings without approval to criminal activities

Editor

COVID-19: FCT health Secretariat donates 239 PPE to PHCs

Editor

Kano govt bans opposite genders from entering same tricycle

Editor

Police Raid NUJ Secretariat in Adamawa, Arrest 12 Journalists

Editor

Ganduje approves over N4.66bn for school feeding p-programme

Editor

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school owners, heads

Editor

Benue killing: Senate urges security agencies to review operations

Editor

COVID-19: NCDC Commandant commends Enugu State Govt

Editor

2021 Hajj: FCT Pilgrims board staff warned against corrupt acts

Editor

Police in Anambra confirm murder of monarch’s successor, go after killers

Editor

Adamawa short of 9,000 classrooms across schools – ADSUBEB boss

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More