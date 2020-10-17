22.6 C
Alaigbo Development Foundation backs #EndSARS protest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has thrown it’s weight behind the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

The group in a statement on Friday, described the peaceful protest as a qualitative leap in the development of political consciousness of Nigerian Youths.

ADF said it backed the protest following the impunity exhibited overtime by the Police SARS.

The statement signed by ADF Spokesman, Abia Onyike commended the Youths for their courage and determination to engage in a popular mass resistance to register their opposition against state terrorism as manifested in the pervasive culture of Police brutality, impunity and extra-judicial execution of Nigerians without due process and without diligent prosecution.

“ADF calls on the Federal Government and the Police Authorities to set up an independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe into the extra judicial killings by SARS with a view to bringing erring Police Officers to book.

“The government of PMB should make up its mind to do away with all forms of impunity in the land. Extra judicial killings by some groups such as Fulani Herdsmen meted out against innocent Nigerian citizens, with the tacit support or ambivalence of the powers that be and elements within the security agencies must be halted forthwith.

“Nigeria should be saved from descending into a society founded on lawlessness, where people are murdered with impunity in several killing fields of man’s inh umanity to man.

“The reaction of some elements amongst the Northern Governors is evidence that SARS is their collective instrument for the colonization of the South and some segments of the North. It is another way of confirming to the world that the Fulanization agenda which Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi arrogantly amplified recently before the whole world was real.

“ADF sees the current mass Youth uprising as the high tide of the people’s total rejection of Fulani domination and as signalling its total defeat.

“All freedom loving people in the world must support and join forces with this popular uprising to end impunity and repressive governance in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

