EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over PHCN payments

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a former Minister of State for Power, Mohammed Wakil.


He was arrested in his residence in Abuja on Sunday, according to PRNigeria reports quoting an undisclosed source.


Wakil will be arraigned in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday over some payments involving the defunct Power Holding Company Limited, the website further reported.


Wakil served as Minister of State for Power under the former administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. The anti-corruption agency had in 2018 arraigned Wakil, and four others at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State for another case of an alleged collection of $115 million from a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.


Wakil, a law graduate from the University of Maiduguri, was also a member of the National Assembly, Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (North East).


During the Obasanjo/Atiku first term (Nigeria’s Fourth Republic) from 1999 to 2003, he was the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives.

