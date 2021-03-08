Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

The latest edition of the Glo-sponsored television magazine, African Voices on Cable News Network (CNN), hosted two rappers who use music as a tool to fight for human rights.

The guests include Mauritius-born, Lionkklash and Nash from Cote d’ Ivoire.



The two artistes have successfully reinvented the art of music, from African perspective.

Lionkklash is very popular for his expertise in rapping in his native Creole patois, through which he connects with his people and has become the leading musician in his native country.



Nash, on the other, devotes his music exclusively to fight for children’s rights to sound education and good nutrition.



An ambassador of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), he has succeeded in bringing these issues to the fore, using instrumentality of rap effectively.



