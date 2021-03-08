24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital…

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow…

SERAP asks Buhari to provide details of $25Bn…

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to…

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over…

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

Tension in Oyo as OPC apprehends notorious kidnapper,…

Minimum wage: Strikes not the only option for…

Business Cover

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

The latest edition of the Glo-sponsored television magazine, African Voices on Cable News Network (CNN), hosted  two rappers who use music as a tool to fight for human rights.

The guests include Mauritius-born, Lionkklash and Nash from Cote d’ Ivoire.


The two artistes have successfully reinvented the art of music, from African perspective.
Lionkklash is very popular for his expertise in rapping in his native Creole patois, through which he connects with his people and has become the leading musician in his native country.


Nash, on the other, devotes his music exclusively to fight for children’s rights to sound education and good nutrition.


An ambassador of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), he has succeeded in bringing these issues to the fore, using instrumentality of rap effectively.


Viewers  enjoyed  the latest edition of African Voices Changemakers which was aired on  DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. with repeats on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lagos commends Mouka, others for COVID-19 relief donations

Editor

Committee on N50bn export facility inaugurated in Abuja

Editor

Communal Crisis: Gov Umahi orders arrest of Deputy Chief of Staff

Editor

Obajana – Kabba concrete road project ready in December – Dangote Group

Editor

FIRS denies report of personnel testing positive to COVID-19

Editor

Presidency involved in fresh N10bn NHIS scam – PDP

Editor

Breaking : Court stop NERC from hiking electricity tariff

Editor

NRC to begin hourly train service on Abuja-Kaduna train route

Editor

COVID-19: Halt military, police brutality against Ndigbo, ADF urges FG

Editor

Akwa-Ibom Lawmakers withdraw petition against Buhari on Yuguda’s appointment as SEC DG

Editor

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

Editor

Auto gas: FG to make vehicle conversion to gas cheaper

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More