APC crisis: Buhari, Govs move for NEC meeting

…As financial crisis worsens ruling party’s woes

…Giadom writes INEC, says party Edo guber primary illegal

…Protesters demand sack of NWC

…Governors united in solving party crisis PGF DG

By Ezeocha Nzeh

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Monday, where they resolved that only a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would resolve the crisis rocking the APC.

The parley, which was held in the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had in attendance, Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, and Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as well as the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru and others.

Sources close to the Progressive Governors Forum told The AUTHORITY that the governors carefully briefed President Buhari on the crisis that is almost tearing the party into shreds, adding that they have agreed to work out modalities to convene a NEC meeting in no distant time

The APC had in the past two weeks had three persons claiming the National chairmanship position, following an Appeal Court affirmation of the suspension Adams Oshiomhole by his Etsako Ward 10 chapter of the APC in Edo state

Progressive Governors Forum chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state told State House correspondents that the meeting was to give the President the position of the APC governors.

He explained that the meeting was to “discuss party issues, the position of the Progressive Governors, as well as steps to support, unify and bring about a peaceful resolution in our party, the APC”.

“Mr President listened attentively and discussed with us and he gave us all the assurance we need to know that a resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at.”

On demands that Buhari convenes a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the governors said Buhari was being a democratic way to go in political party matter.

“Mr President has shown that he is a democrat, he is not running the party. Yes, he is the party leader, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done.

Bagudu added that the party is “never a perfect assembly. There will always be issues and that is why we talk, but yes certainly, organs of the party need to meet Mr President”.

The governors it was later gathered summoned the factional Acting National chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, who The AUTGHORITY gathered was asked to come along with the documents that could facilitate the convening of a National Executive Committee meeting

Financial crisis hits ruling party

The APC is currently counting its losses as a result of the leadership crisis threatening it.

The crisis, The AUTHORITY gathered may have taken serious financial tolls on the ruling party, following the suspension of its national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Sources at the party confirmed to our correspondent that the party is facing serious financial challenges as it can no longer pay its accumulated bills as a result of its inability to secure the signature of suspended national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who is a major signatory to the party’s accounts

Reliable source in the party’s account department confirmed that the suspension of Oshiomohle has stagnated financial transactions over who signs the cheque to execute the important financial activities carried out since last week the court upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension.

Confirming the development, a member of the party’s National Working Committee further noted that though there are three signatories to the party’s account including the suspended chairman, it has become impossible for any cheque to be signed due to the constitutional stipulations requiring the Chairman to compulsorily be among one of the two signatories as required by banks.

It was further disclosed that Oshiomhole has been reluctant to concede his position as signatory to the account to the newly inaugurated National Secretary of the party, to sign the backlog of cheques, for fear of treachery, he lamented that the financial situation is hitting the party drastically.

“We are currently facing a serious financial challenge as we are not even sure of where we would raise the money to pay workers salary if the situation remains the same by the end of the month,” the NWC member raises the alarm

Giadom writes INEC, declares Edo primary illegal

Meanwhile, the Acting factional National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise any governorship primaries in Edo State.

This is even as Hilliard Eta, another factional National Chairman of APC has sworn in Worgu Boms as the new Deputy National Secretary of the party to replace Giadom who was said to have been replaced by his state chapter of the party.

Administering the oath of office on Mr. Boms, Eta said he would carry out all functions of the Deputy National Secretary as provided by the constitution of the party, adding that his position will be ratified by the South South zonal congress andNEC

However, Giadom in his letter to INEC, stated that he had not authorised and constituted any committee for Edo State governorship primaries.

In the letter written on June 18 and copied to security enforcement agencies, as well as Anselm Ojezua, the APC chairman in Edo state, Giadom said, “reports reaching me is that some persons have perfected to conduct direct gubernatorial primaries for our great party in Edo State next week under the purported chairmanship of his Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma on Monday June, 22 2020.

“Kindly note that as Acting National Chairman of our party, l did not authorize such a committee, neither have l inaugurated one. The earlier announced date for the primaries that is June 22, 2020 has been postponed.

“You are therefore advised not to give any support to any such committee or to monitor any such primaries. A new date for the primaries would be communicated to you soonest. We regret the inconvenience this might cause your commission.

“A copy of this letter is being sent to the relevant law enforcement agencies, the Chairman of Edo State APC, Mr. Anslem Ojezua for their information and necessary actions.”

Protesters storm party secretariat, demand NWC sack

Also a number of protesters on Monday stormed the National Secretariat of the APC, demanding the sack of the entire members of the NWC of the party.

The protesters, under the aegis of Concerned APC Members, who were led by Okpokwu Ogenyi lamented that the fortunes of the party have dwindled since the present members of the NWC came on board.

He regretted that the NWC has continued to bring shame to the APC, stressing that the aims and objectives of the Party are being bastardized while the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari is being destroyed and “his hard-earned reputation is being dragged by the incessant activities of the National Working Committee .

Speaking to journalists at the APC secretariat venue of the protest, Ogenyi said, “This present National Working Committee has caused us to lose seven States to the opposition. APC had 24 Governors before the present National Working Committee. Today, we have 18 Governors. Just yesterday, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State left us and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Are we making progress or going backwards?

“Today, we have four individuals who are members of the National Working Committee parading themselves as Acting National Chairmen of our Party. What a dance of shame! We are being ridiculed on a daily basis.

The same National Working Committee caused the Party not to feature candidates in Zamfara and Rivers States in the 2019 general elections. “In 2019, our Party, the All Progressives Congress built on integrity and anti-corruption sold its nomination forms 300 percent above all other political parties even when we cried out, they went ahead with their evil plot against concerned party members.

“Fellow patriotic members of the APC, just as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is killing corruption before corruption kills Nigeria, as a Party, we must do away with the present National Working Committee before it kills the Party completely. The time is now!

“We are calling on the highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee, NEC of our great Party, to immediately call for NEC meeting and dissolve the National Working Committee with immediate effect. We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari whose integrity the Party is still surviving, the National Leader of our great Party, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajablamila to support the dissolution of the present National Working Committee if we must move on as a Party”, the group stated.”