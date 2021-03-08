32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group hails NPHCDA over arrival, distribution and administration…

Prof Ejike: A distinguished academic, administrator and great…

Ex-Imo commissioner brokers peace over Aba land dispute

China to accelerate suburban railway construction, build more…

Chinese people are CPC’s greatest strength in governance

Function, role consolidation of HK Election Committee core…

How are China’s economic, social development goals for…

China to join construction of world’s largest telescope

In-depth investigation helps China’s political advisors make targeted…

Remarkable progress achieved one year after China’s implementation…

World

In-depth investigation helps China’s political advisors make targeted suggestions


Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2020, shows members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference committee of Peng’an county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, visiting an auto parts industrial park of the county to help enterprises solve difficulties with production, operation, as well as research and development. (Photo by Guo Anping/People’s Daily Online)

Through diversified forms of investigation, members of the committees of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a major channel for promoting socialist consultative democracy in China, have made their due contributions to improving people’s well-being by reporting on the wisdom and opinions of the people to the country’s decision-makers via the CPPCC.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) believes that “He who makes no investigation and study has no right to speak”. In fact, in-depth investigation has been a highlight of the work of the National Committee of the CPPCC over the past year.

In March 2019, China released a newly revised version of the measures for enhancing and improving the investigation work of the National Committee of the CPPCC. The document stressed that political advisors should make sure that investigations are carried out in an earnest and wholehearted manner.

CPPCC members should attentively listen to people’s opinions during discussions and interviews, completely comprehend the situations the people are in, work hard to study the problems, elaborately put forward solutions, improve the quality of their investigation results, enrich means of making suggestions, and promote the transformation of investigation results into practical solutions, the document said.

By strengthening and improving its investigation activities, the CPPCC National Committee has significantly improved its institution, standard, and procedure construction to better fulfill its duties.

In August 2020, the CPPCC National Committee held a consultative conference on the supervision over the handling of key proposals related to the consolidation of poverty alleviation results in China’s western regions during the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture, northwest China’s Gansu province.

Before the conference, main leaders of the CPPCC National Committee made field trips to poverty-relief relocation sites, workshops, planting bases, visited households lifted out of poverty, and held meetings with poverty-eradication cadres at provincial, municipal, county, township, and village levels. The move marked the first time that the main leaders of the CPPCC National Committee supervised the handling of key proposals by field investigation.

Before the investigation, the Committee for Handling Proposals of the CPPCC National Committee held two symposiums both offline and via video link, which were attended by CPPCC members and the organizations that were responsible for handling the proposals. During the field investigation, leaders of the CPPCC National Committee went in four groups to the front line to acquire detailed information in the day time, and held brief meetings at night to discuss investigation results.

In early September last year, an investigation team of the population, resources, and environment committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC, went to the headwaters region of the Yellow River, China’s second longest river, to research into the ecological protection situation of the water source conservation areas along the upper reaches of the Yellow River.

After arduous field trips to relevant rural areas and pasturing areas in the headwaters region, where weathers change drastically from hour to hour, the team compiled a report on further strengthening ecological protection in the water source conservation areas along the upper reaches of the Yellow River, which was later submitted to the CPC Central Committee and China’s State Council.

Based on their own strengths, the special committees of the CPPCC National Committee have conducted diversified forms of investigation activities through innovative approaches and methods.

Centering on priorities for improving business environment during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the Committee on Economic Affairs investigated 130 enterprises and learned 12 major problems, including accommodative and prudential regulation on new economy and legal guarantee for workers in flexible employment.

Follow-up research activities were later conducted, and a comprehensive report and ten articles containing relevant materials for and information about the work of the CPPCC were formulated, which received important instructions from the CPC Central Committee.

The Committee on Social and Legal Affairs researched into key issues in the 14th Five-Year Plan for promoting the modernization of social governance system and capacity by carrying out in-depth exchanges with 56 Party and government departments, grassroots units, and social organizations through videos. The committee’s research report and results have been responded and recognized by relevant leaders.

In addition, the Committee on Education, Science, Health and Sport made field visits to colleges, universities, and employers, and held in-depth discussions with executives of local authorities, colleges, universities, and employers, as well as representatives of fresh college graduates and their parents on the topic of employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates amid pandemic.

After extensively soliciting opinions, the committee compiled a research report, and many of the suggestions in the report were adopted by relevant departments.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Hundreds of millions of students attend online classes in China

Editor

Cutting-edge technologies make flood prevention smarter

Editor

Chinese brands riding wave of “new manufacturing”

Editor

ECOWAS wants Nigerian MPs, others to pressure governments to increase agriculture budget

Editor

China shares TCM treatment to COVID-19 with foreign countries

Editor

China injects valuable confidence, power into global economy

Editor

Fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term economic growth remain unchanged

Editor

CPPCC member from Hunan contributes to COVID-19 control on frontline

Editor

Intl. Trade in Services Fair: President Xi opens first in-person trade event since COVID-19 outbreak

Editor

Brotherhood between Africa, China shall not be stigmatized

Editor

China’s government work report reveals more practical, flexible approaches for economic development

Editor

China straightens “last mile” of rural logistics

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More