36.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

CENSTLEYO storms Abuja for youth mobilization, empowerment workshop

Land grab scandal trails newly approved Maranatha Varsity

BREAKING: Buhari flags off 2044Km Eastern narrow gauge…

CSOs pass vote of confidence on Buhari’s administration

ITF: Coalition passes vote of confidence on Ari,…

Ikpeazu: CSO gives 7days apology ultimatum to Sen.…

NYDP Approach INEC Over Party’s Registration, In Preparation…

NYDP Vows To Humiliate APC, PDP, Others in…

2021 IWD: Group seeks action on mental illness…

FCTA unveils strategies to reposition education sector

News

IWD: GPMI canvasses more political, social roles for women

The Global Peace Movement International, UK, has called for more political and social roles for women in the country.

The President of GPMI, Dr. Mike Uyi made the call in Abuja on Monday as the group joins women all over the world to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), 2021.

Uyi said that PSM strongly believed in the capabilities of women across the world most especially Nigeria women.

According to him, some women in have displayed exemplary leadership prowess.

“They includes: Ma Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti; Dr Dora Akuiyili; Chief Folorunsho Alakija; Hajia Amina Muhammed, the UN Secretary General; Dr Addy Olubamiji PHD and our football female maestro, Asizat Oshoala,

“Others are Dr Funmi Ayinke; Onyenka Owenu; Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO); Dr Bamidele Abiodun, Madam Oluyemisi Olufunmilayo among several others.

“We strongly believe women should be allowed in higher positions of governance in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The GPMI boss lamented that it was disheartening that Nigeria, a country with 36 states, has no single female executive governor.

“We call on women with unblemished records to get prepared ahead of 2023.

“We call on our female students and youths to emulate women of bankable and positive track records.

“They should  desist from acts that brings shame to the women fold, even as we appeal to male students and youths to shun rape, violence against women and gender discrimination,’’ he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Osinbajo, Nnamani, Ikpeazu, Uzodinma agree that problems that caused Nigeria civil war yet to be addressed

Editor

Corona virus : Corps members safe in Kebbi – Coordinator

Editor

Buhari: Nigerians won’t suffer post-Covid-19

Editor

Reps move to introduce direct payment for utility bills by MDAs

Editor

International flights yet to resume at Akanu Ibiam Airport

Editor

Environmental Health Council inducts 169 new officers

Editor

COVID-19: CSOs want Rivers Government to review 24hrs curfew impose on Phalga, Obalga

Editor

Gov. Bagudu advises Muslims to sustain lessons learnt during Ramadan

Editor

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’ – WHO congratulates Okonjo-Iweala

Editor

NDDC: Reps commence probe into non audited accounts, expenditure of N81. 5 billion in 5 months

Editor

KHETFUND: Kano varsity VC hails Ganduje

Editor

Money Laundering: Customs Service hands over suspect with 5,342 ATM Cards to EFCC in Kano

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More