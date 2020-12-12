Ganduje congratulates new NPAN President

23 C
From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has congratulated the Chairman of Trust Media Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf over his election as President of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

The congratulatory message, which is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, commended the peaceful and democratic process that preceded his victory.

He hailed the publisher’s emergence to lead the association considering his leadership roles both in the field of journalism and newspaper publishing in the country.

“While I congratulate you on the singular felicity of your emergence as the NPAN President, I urge you to work diligently to improve the newspaper business industry, professional standard for the practice of Journalism and also ensure that high ethical standards are adhered to.

Newspaper business in Nigeria should be benchmarked by what is obtainable in the industry around the globe. This is the only way to sustain the respect the industry and the journalism profession command around the world”, the statement added.

Ganduje observed that as publisher of the largest circulating newspaper in northern Nigeria, the unassuming media mogul should bring his wealth of experience to bear, not only in advancing the cause of the association, but also the journalism profession in general.

He said Yusuf, who was editor of the Kano state own newspaper, Daily Triumph, Today, and Citizen Magazine, as well as the Southern African Correspondent of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), would work to fulfill the noble objectives of the association which is also a strong pillar for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

The governor also tasked the new NPAN President to brace up to the challenges facing the newspaper business and newspaper industry the influence of digital media.

