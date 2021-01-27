35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

New Electoral Report ready for debate Feb 9-Omo-Agege

Engineer Sule tasks new permanent secretaries on budgetary…

Ubah And The Anambra Progressives Move To Create…

Service Chiefs: Pro-Democracy group pays glowing tribute to…

Buhari presides over 31st virtual FEC as cabinet…

Improved crude oil prices shoot Nigeria’s external reserve…

CBN disburses N554bn to 2m farmers to boost…

Court orders final forfeiture of $669,248 linked to…

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead

Bill Gates says pandemic conspiracies ‘Crazy and evil’

News

Court orders final forfeiture of $669,248 linked to Yari

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of over $669,000 in two bank accounts linked to Abdulaziz Yari former governor of Zamfara state.

The funds include $56,056.75 in Polaris Bank Ltd., N12.9 million, N11.2 million, $301,319.99; N217,388.04 and $311,872.15 in different Zenith Bank Plc, accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

The ICPC Nigeria had accused the former governor of embezzling money from the Zamfara state treasury.

But Yari, through his counsel, U. Kelechi, argued that he was rich before his emergence as the state governor.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Ijeoma Ojukwu, the judge, held that Yari could not prove how he earned the money.

“There is nothing wrong in having huge sums of money in one’s account, but what the law requires is that such proceeds should emanate from legitimate sources or businesses,” Ojukwu said.

“The respondents, who have been given the opportunity to tell their story, have failed to provide evidence for such legitimate income. The respondents have not countered the case and facts presented by the applicants.

“The respondents, having failed to establish the legitimate source of the monies as stated in this case, the honourable court hereby makes an order of final forfeiture of the following: An order of final forfeiture of the sum of N12,912,848.68, being proceeds of some unlawful activity stashed in Zenith Bank Plc in the name of Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari.

“An order of final forfeiture of the sum of $57,056.75 being proceeds of some unlawful activity stashed in Polaris Bank in the name of Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari.

“An order of forfeiture of the sum of N11,159,674 .17 being proceeds stashed in Zenith Bank Plc, in the name of Kayatawa Nigeria Limited.

“An order of final forfeiture of the sum of $319,000.91 being proceeds of some unlawful activity stashed in Zenith Bank Plc, in the name of Kayatawa Nigeria Limited.

“An order of final forfeiture of the sum of N217,000.04 being proceeds of some unlawful activity allegedly stashed in Zenith Bank Plc, in the name of B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.

“An order of final forfeiture of the sum of $311,817.15 being proceeds of some unlawful activity stashed in Zenith Bank Plc, in the name of B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.

“The orders as identified and stated above shall be and are hereby forfeited to the federal government.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Egedes emerge best couple as TICC teaches couple to fire love in marriage

Editor

*Lawyers draw battle line with Senate over Armed Forces Commission Bill*

Editor

In death, what Obasanjo said of Abba Kyari

Editor

*Terrorism: Coalition lauds Nigerian troops over gallantry in Yobe, Borno on Christmas planned attacks*

Editor

Ex-LG boss hails Buhari over Adewusi’s appointment as Postmaster-General

Editor

Doctors strike takes serious toll on patients at health institutions, facilities in Cross River

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Terrorists Suffer More Defeat as Army Sustain Clearance Operations

Editor

COVID -19: Abia govt begins distribution of 8000 bags of rice, other food items, cash to vulnerable groups

Editor

Reps accuse Ministry of Labour of aiding trafficking over girls abroad

Editor

Edo launches sex offenders register to name, shame rapists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More