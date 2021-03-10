COVID-19:Ganduje Launches Aggressive Vaccination Campaign As 209, 520 Doses Of Vaccine Arrive Kano

At exactly 11:15 Tuesday night, about 209, 520 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine designated for Kano state arrived Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA). Kano’s consignment came along with that of Yobe and Jigawa states. The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa in the company of the state Coordinator of the COVID-19 Technical Taskforce Committee, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini and other top state health officials received the consignment brought in by a cargo plane, Allied Air E-Cargo 5N-TON.

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Tsanyawa who briefed journalists shortly after signing papers to claim the consignment, described it as the first phase of the COVID-19 doses made for Kano as other barges are expected to come for the use of the teeming population of the state.

According to him, enough under-grand work has been carried out to ensure the successful vaccination of those targeted for it. He said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje received the news of the arrival of the vaccine in hight spirit and assured that the Governor is doing everything humanly possible to ensure that Kano people accepted the vaccine and out it in good use, as it will go a long way to help curb the menace of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic which has caused grievous havoc across the globe.

He said the state Action Committee on COVID-19 were already meeting to determine the modalities for the commencement of vaccination. He also hinted that Governor Ganduje, his Deputy and all the members of the cabinet has indicated interest to partake in the COVID-19 vaccination as part of ways to convince people that the vaccine was not manufactured to “kill” but to save lives and ensure that the teeming population of Kano remains healthy and productive.

Dr. Tsanyawa said the vaccination exercise will soon commence, adding that the state government has also embarked on sensitization of stakeholders to tackle issues around rejection and non-compliance that might arise during the vaccination exercise.

In his welcome address during a stakeholders meeting with journalists, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) and other pressure groups at Africa House, Government House, on Wednesday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji said in recent past, the state government has collaborated, corporated and put heads together with relevant stakeholders for collective solutions to issues that has to do with the wellbeing and development of Kano state and its people.

He added that, “many of you are aware of various occasions where His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called meetings like this to carry the people along in situations such as this. You are aware that the COVID-19 vaccine arrived Kano last night, and we are calling on you to be part of the vehicles that will carry this good news to our people.”

The Commissioner of Health, during his brief remarks during the meeting frowned at the stories making the round that Kano people have decided to reject the vaccine, describing it as misleading. He added that, ” you are aware it the circulation of numerous rumours and misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We should disburse the mind of getting people about these fake rumours.

” Kano is among the few states that were considered to collect the vaccine in this first phase. This is so because of the gravity of efforts Governor Ganduje is putting in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Kano is now ready to commence the vaccination exercise. I call on all and sundry to be part of this noble task of ensuring that our people are well enlightened on the need to accept the vaccine and make use of it.”

He added that, “one of the surest ways of interrupting any outbreak transmission is through vaccination,” adding that in the first phase of the vaccine administration, frontline health workers, supporting staff, high profile individuals, visitors at entry points and security agencies would be targeted.

The Coordinator of Kano state Technical Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Tijjani, while speaking, hinted that both primary and secondary healthcare facilities are going to establish used during the COVID-19 vaccination in Kano, adding that, already, about 509 facilities across the state have been designated for the exercise.

He further stated that, “we have planned activities and engagements to ensure the acceptability of the vaccine here in Kano. I also wish to announce that people must register before they have access to the vaccine. People who need the vaccine a. Do are not educated enough to register would e assisted to do so. We are 70 per cent ready to commence the COVID-19 vaccination. The success of the vaccination lies on how well we are going to sensitize the people.”

He, however, appealed to the public to assist the COVID-19 Technical Committee and the Action Committee with relevant information on how to secure its facilities during the exercise and keep surveillance against any threat to security of lives of health who are going to be recruited for the vaccination exercise.

Governor Ganduje, in his brief address during the meeting, insisted that his government is all out to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that, “this is another segment of our programme on COVID-19. Earlier on, we informed you that we have three agenda in fighting the pandemic which is Curative, Preventive and Palliative.

” In this segment, we are sensitizing members of the public on the need to accept this vaccine. We have held meetings with various segments of the society and we are still holding meetings, just like we are doing with you today.

” This vaccine, unlike polio, is mostly made for the elderly people; and we believe we are not going to have much problem because people should be happy to take it so that they can live longer. There is a general belief that Kano state is succeeding in fighting COVID-19. We will want to consolidate on our success, and the best way to do this is to accept the vaccine so that we can conquer the issue COVID-19, just like the way we conquered polio and other killer diseases.”